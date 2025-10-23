Vanderbilt has had an amazing season. Vanderbilt is ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1947. Now, they are looking for another big win, this time off the field and in the world of College Football recruiting. The Commodores are looking to flip 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis from Georgia to be a Dore.

According to Steve Wiltfong, who is the Vice President of National College Football Recruiting for Rivals and On3Sports, Curtis will be on campus for the Vanderbilt game against Missouri. Curtis previously committed to Georgia back on May 5 of 2025, and since then, there have been no reports that he would be changing that commitment. Now, it seems there is an opening for Vanderbilt to swoop in a steal Curtis away from the Bulldogs.

Curtis was on the Vandy campus on Wednesday and attended a practice with his high school coach. This will make the second visit from the Nashville native to the school in less than a week.

Curtis is currently the top piece of the number two-ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to Rivals and On3. He is currently ranked as the number four player in the nation, the top quarterback, and the top player from the start of Tennessee for the 2026 class. He is also one of two 5-star players currently committed to Georgia, and the only quarterback.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is currently the 42nd-ranked class in the nation. The top recruit is running back Evan Hampton, a running back out of Owensboro, Kentucky. He is ranked as a 4-star player by Rivals, but a 3-star by ESPN and 247Sports. This would be a massive win for Clark Lea. He has not signed a 5-star recruit at Vanderbilt.

This would also be the first 5-star recruit to sign for the Commodores in the modern recruiting era. Last year, they signed three 4-star players.

It could also make sense for Curtis to join Vanderbilt if he wants to see the field quickly. Diego Pavia will be out of eligibility this year, while Gunner Stockton is a junior at Georgia. Meanwhile, Georgia also has Ryan Montgomery, a 4-star from the 2025 cycle on the roster, as well as 2024 4-star Ryan Puglisi.

Curtis will get to see a great matchup on Saturday. College Game Day will be on campus as well as Vanderbilt looks to take down Missouri.