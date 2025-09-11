Vanderbilt football is swinging at gaining more respect across the nation. With Diego Pavia galvanizing Nashville through his dynamic play at quarterback. Shane Beamer of South Carolina has taken notice, calling him a “Stud.”

Beamer must game plan against the physical dual-threat quarterback. The veteran Gamecocks coach already deals with a lineup of star QBs. But he handed Pavia his praise via On3/Rivals on Thursday.

“He’s a stud,” Beamer said. “I’ve got so much respect for him. I got a chance to visit with him a little bit in Atlanta at SEC Media Days because we were there at the same time, and enjoyed visiting with him and watching him play.”

Pavia is unafraid with expressing his confidence , even believing the Commadores can pursue a national championship. Beamer sees more than a confident QB though.

Shane Beamer delivers more glowing takes on Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia

Beamer witnesses the uber-competitive nature of the QB he and the Gamecocks must slow down.

“He’s such a competitor,” Beamer said. “He loves the moment, loves competing. He’s got a play against Virginia Tech, where he’s sitting in the pocket on third down and delivering a throw down the field. And where he’s got one-on-one coverage on the outside, and he throws it up and he hits the receiver in stride on a deep ball for a touchdown.

Beamer isn't mincing words about the stardom Pavia brings.

“He’s fun to watch, and I’ve got a ton of respect for him,” he said.