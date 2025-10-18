The Vanderbilt football legend of Diego Pavia added a new chapter Saturday. This time the dual-threat quarterback helped topple No. 10 LSU — and spark Heisman Trophy chatter in Nashville, literally. Which sparked harsh critique.

The self-confident Pavia didn't hesitate to bust out this famed pose…the Heisman pose following one touchdown.

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia hit the Heisman and paid homage to Johnny Manziel 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ukQZ67VIDs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

But Pavia executed the type of plays that'll fuel a campaign for college football's top award. Particularly this crucial fourth down pass that saw him hit the spin cycle on a Tigers defender before completing the first down.

Pavia wasn't through with dismantling the Tigers on defense — evading the blindside rush to score this 21-yard touchdown that helped seal the upset.

Pavia hit these new marks in Commodores football history: Becoming the first Vandy QB to score multiple rushing touchdowns against a top 10 foe in 14 years.

Social media became ablaze for the performance of the beloved Vandy star who arrived via the College Football Transfer Portal.

Heisman winner among Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt reactions

Robert Griffin III rose as one who's buying the Pavia/Vanderbilt hype, breaking down how effective the QB really is and calling them “legit contenders.”

Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt are LEGIT CONTENDERS. The details on this game winning TD run are EVERYTHING. It never happens without OT Bryce Henderson. Outta Pocket Tape Talk with @CoachDanCasey pic.twitter.com/55HT2Ua6L4 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 18, 2025

Bleacher Report chimed in as well, typing how Pavia delivered his personal Heisman moment by shredding LSU with 246 total yards and three touchdowns. Chris Hummer of 247Sports added how the QB is playing unreal this season. Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals even overheard a Cam Skattebo comparison.

The former New Mexico State QB has ascended to new heights at Vandy. Vanderbilt is now 6-1 for the first time since 1950. The Commodores are also officially bowl eligible this early in the season.

Pavia's legend continues to grow, which he admits needing to block out before games. Yet he's aware Vandy isn't taken seriously across the Southeastern Conference compared to Alabama, Georgia, or now the defeated LSU Tigers.

Still, fans weren't entirely convinced with one telling him to dream big. Another said he's not Heisman winning material. One more reminded that Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State has always been the frontrunner.

Head coach Clark Lea handed him “the best player in college football” title after the game. Now he's coaching his first Heisman contender. Yet not everyone seems convinced as he hit the pose 56 days too early.