Ohio State head coach Ryan Day firmly believes that Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is one of the most dynamic players in college football. While preparing for the matchup, the veteran head coach sees a lot of Kyler Murray's game in Williams.

Day called Williams “lightning in a bottle” while comparing him to Murray. Like Murray, Day knows that Williams is smaller in stature, but believes that he still possesses elite talent.

“[Demond Williams Jr. is] lightning in a bottle,” Day said on ‘The Ryan Day Show' on 97.1 The Fan. “He's like Kyler Murray. He's a very good football player; he's got a strong arm, he's quick, he's fast and a really good football player. We're gonna have to have a really good game plan for him.”

The Murray comparison has been given to Williams for years. As a native of Chandler, Arizona, he was often compared to the Arizona Cardinals quarterback in high school.

Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia doubled down on the comparison. Patricia was acutely aware of Williams' speed, noting that he needs to prepare his defense for that aspect of his game.

Ohio State has two weeks to prepare for the challenge at hand. The Buckeyes took a 37-9 victory over Ohio into their Week 4 bye, after which they will face Washington on Sept. 27.

Through two games, Williams already has 480 passing yards, two touchdowns, 132 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on the year. He has led Washington to a quick 2-0 start while completing nearly 70 percent of his passes.

Washington, Ohio State's differing Week 4 tasks

While Ohio State will take a back seat in Week 4 — during what Day is calling “improvement week” — Washington returns to the field. The Huskies are coming out of their Week 3 bye to make their road opener against in-state rival Washington State.

Washington is coming off a 70-10 demolition of UC Davis after outlasting Colorado State in Week 1. The Cougars also got off to a 2-0 start, but they are coming off a surprising 59-10 loss to North Texas. Before that result, Washington State looked much improved in its 36-13 Week 2 win over San Diego State.

Although not a premier rivalry, the Washington-Washington State battle typically captivates the college football world. The game came down to the wire in 2024, with the Cougars stealing a 24-19 victory as six-point underdogs.