The Chicago Bears are heading into yet another critical NFL Draft. This time, they simply can’t afford to get it wrong. Following a disappointing 5-12 campaign in 2024, the franchise must address its offensive line to build a sustainable contender for the future. One prospect who fits their needs perfectly is LSU football offensive tackle Will Campbell. A force in the trenches, Campbell boasts the ideal blend of size, athleticism, and toughness to become a foundational piece for Chicago. If the Bears are serious about protecting their quarterback, selecting Campbell in the 2025 NFL Draft is a move they can’t afford to pass up.

Will Campbell’s Technical Prowess and Versatility

Campbell is a refined technician who rarely finds himself out of position as a blocker. His exceptional footwork and controlled movements allow him to maintain balance and recover quickly. At LSU, he was often trusted to handle one-on-one pass protection situations. That will serve him well at the next level.

Campbell also showcases strong awareness as both a run blocker and pass protector. He quickly recognizes defensive stunts and reacts accordingly. His stance, at times, can make his athleticism appear less fluid. However, his natural bend and explosiveness allow him to generate leverage with ease.

Perhaps most impressively, Campbell’s football IQ stands out. He frequently identifies blitzes and defensive shifts pre-snap. Sure, his arm length may not be elite. That said, his combination of technique, agility, and intelligence allows him to thrive at tackle. Even if he transitions inside to guard at the NFL level, he has the potential to be a game-changing force.

Bears’ Offensive Struggles: A Lingering Weakness

Despite entering 2024 with optimism, the Bears endured yet another frustrating season. They finished at the bottom of the NFC North. Their offense struggled with inconsistency, largely due to subpar pass protection. With Caleb Williams under center, the offensive line’s inability to keep the pocket clean severely hampered the team’s ability to sustain drives.

Yes, Chicago saw flashes of promise from young playmakers. Still, the offensive line remained a major liability.. If the Bears have any hope of turning things around in 2025, reinforcing the offensive front must be their top priority.

Here we'll try to look at why LSU OL Will Campbell is the perfect fit for the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft.

A Top Offensive Lineman for a Team Desperate for Protection

LSU’s Will Campbell is widely projected to be the first offensive lineman off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears—who hold the No. 10 overall pick—would be the ideal landing spot. Campbell presents the perfect solution to one of their biggest weaknesses.

At 6'6 and 325 pounds, Campbell is a nightmare for opposing defenders. However, what makes him truly special isn’t just his size—it’s his production. Over three seasons as a starter at LSU, Campbell allowed just three total sacks. That includes an incredible 2023 campaign where he didn’t allow a single sack all season. For a Bears team that surrendered a league-worst 68 sacks in 2024, Campbell’s presence could be transformational. Williams needs time in the pocket to showcase his immense talent, and Campbell would provide just that.

A Revamped Offensive Line Ready for a Key Addition

Chicago has already made strides to improve its offensive front. They acquired Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney via trades to bolster the interior. Adding Campbell—who is widely projected to be a future All-Pro—on the outside would complete the puzzle. This would give the Bears a formidable tackle duo alongside Darnell Wright.

New head coach Ben Johnson understands firsthand how vital a strong offensive line is to an elite offense. As Detroit’s offensive coordinator, he helped build one of the NFL’s best units. Now, he has the opportunity to do the same in Chicago. Campbell would be the perfect building block to revamp what has been a struggling offensive line.

Draft Stock and Projections

After an outstanding performance at the NFL Combine, Campbell solidified his status as one of the top offensive linemen in the draft. Analysts are split on where he fits best at the next level, but his talent is undeniable.

The only lingering question surrounding Campbell is whether his measurables—specifically his arm length—could impact his ability to remain at tackle in the NFL. Some scouts have drawn comparisons to Peter Skoronski. He was drafted as a tackle but transitioned to guard as a pro. Sure, some project Campbell as a high-level starter at guard or center. However, his combination of athleticism and technique suggests he could thrive at tackle if given the opportunity. Regardless of where he lines up, Campbell has the potential to be a game-changer for whichever team drafts him. As for the Bears, he could be the missing piece in their offensive line rebuild.

A No-Brainer for the Bears

For a franchise that has struggled to find consistency on the offensive line, Will Campbell is the type of player who can change the trajectory of the Chicago Bears. His combination of size, skill, and intelligence makes him an ideal fit for a team desperate to protect its franchise quarterback and build a sustainable winning culture. With new head coach Ben Johnson at the helm and recent upgrades to the interior offensive line, adding Campbell would solidify the Bears' front five and give Caleb Williams the protection he needs to unlock his full potential. If Chicago is serious about turning things around in 2025, selecting Campbell with the No. 10 pick in the NFL Draft should be an easy decision.