The relationship between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson has made headlines in recent months, and some commentators have deemed their relationship to be a “distraction” to what the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach is expected to do over at UNC-Chapel Hill this season. However, his players think otherwise and shared their true thoughts on his relationship with Hudson.

“Social media can promote some narrative, but that was not a distraction to us at all,” receiver Jordan Shipp told ESPN during ACC media day. “There was never a problem, like people saying she was running practice.”

Shipp added that despite what social media has claimed, he's “never really seen” Hudson “in the building” at UNC and is supporting Belichick throughout the doubt that has been circulating online.

“If anything, I feel like it's not a distraction because it's always good to have somebody in your corner in the building, just knowing they support us,” Shipp continued. “We support Coach B no matter what he's doing. We're behind him 100%. Whatever stuff is in the news drug on more than it really was. It was never a distraction, never an issue, never a problem.”

UNC-Chapel Hill quarterback Gio Lopez told the publication a similar notion to Shipp, saying that Hudson's presence is mostly felt on social media rather than on the practice field. “I log on my phone and see something about Coach Belichick, so it is different, of course, but you'd never think that about him. He's a normal guy, a normal coach. That's how he carries himself. He's very personable, not worried about the spotlight. He just does his job.”

RGIII calls Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson a distraction for UNC

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III was very vocal about how he felt Belichick's relationship with Hudson could form into a bigger issue for his role at UNC. Belichick was announced as the head football coach at UNC back in December. The former New England Patriots head coach started dating Hudson in 2023 after meeting on a flight in 2021.

“Bill Belichick is the Greatest Head Coach in NFL History, but his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is becoming a problem,” Robert Griffin III on his episode of his Outta Pocket podcast back in May. “Bill can date whoever he wants, but his relationship has become the one thing he always hated as a coach, a DISTRACTION for his UNC Football team.”

Not only RGII but a source told TMZ that they believe that people over at UNC back in April that they were concerned about Hudson's influence on him that there is a “growing sense this could become a problem.”

The couple seemingly hadn't recovered after receiving a lot of backlash after the viral CBS interview in which Hudson interjected when the reporter asked how they met.

“We're not talking about this,” Hudson said during the interview.

Many fans were confused by not only what she said but why was she in the room in the first place. Belichick cleared up Hudson's role in his business affairs shortly after the viral incident.

“Jordon and I have both a personal & professional relationship,” Belichick wrote in one of the emails obtained by WRAL from UNC. “This is not a secret. Jordon assists me with my personal media, which is why I asked UNC to forward media requests (e.g., CBS ’60 Minutes’) to her. Jordon has zero involvement in the UNC football program, beyond the degree that my personal media intersects with it.”