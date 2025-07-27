The Big 12 gets ridiculed by fans and analysts annually for its lack of defense. Conference games end in offensive fireworks. The feeling is 2025 will present more of the same — except there's intriguing new talent bolstering defenses here.

Last year's top pass rusher was an eight-sack performer. Brendan Mott is off to the San Francisco 49ers now. Opening the door for a new top sack king to emerge in this conference. That includes some high-profile college football transfer portal arrivals.

Do any incoming first-year Big 12 players crack the list? David Bailey makes a case following his high-profile move from Stanford. But who rises as the top pass rusher here? Time to unveil the top five.

5. Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

“The Godfather” enters this season as the bar setter among interior pass rushers.

He's one of the more decorated Big 12 defenders despite his conditioning concerns. The 6-foot-1, 320-pounder also dealt with blood clots in the offseason.

But he's a disruptive force with a cat-quick first step. The interior defender is a weight room warrior too — with reports of a 485-pound max bench press and 700-pound deadlift. Corleone brings hell for interior offensive linemen off his speed, power and hands combination.

4. Jimmori Robinson, West Virginia

We bring out our first newcomer. Robinson looks ready to lead the WVU pass rush immediately off past accolades at Texas-San Antonio.

He tallied 43 tackles, 27 solo stops, 10.5 sacks and delivered an astonishing 17 tackles for a loss in '24. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder is a high motor stand up rusher.

Mountaineers defensive coordinator Zac Alley will plug him along the defensive line. How he adjusts firing out of a three-point stance remains to be seen. But he's here to improve the conference's 14th ranked defense. He's a gift pickup along with the No. 3 here.

3. David Bailey, Texas Tech

Bailey is one more fueling intrigue ahead of his first Big 12 season.

He rose as a highlight for a dismal Stanford defense. Bailey collapsed pockets by netting 14.5 career sacks in Palo Alto.

My position-by-position previews for the 2026 NFL Draft begin next week – eager to share all the scouting buzz from the summer! I really like this EDGE group. Texas Tech's David Bailey (Stanford transfer) brings a ton of juice and could be a SR riser this season 🚀 pic.twitter.com/8wNHmRx5kB — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) July 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The long linebacker comes to Lubbock at a crucial time. New defensive coordinator Shiel Wood aims to improve the Red Raiders' awful 99th ranking in sacks. Wood will unleash Bailey right away. Bailey in return will challenge for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year if he adjusts immediately to TTU. Bailey additionally helps fuel the Red Raiders' high No. 4 power ranking in the conference.

2. Jack Kelly, BYU

Kelly leads a loaded front seven in Provo.

He started fast by grabbing three sacks apiece from Sept. 6 to Sept. 21. Including tussling SMU dual-threat Kevin Jennings to the ground.

Kelly earns a strong chance to improve his five sack season of '24 as a senior. And shoot for the top conference defensive honor.

1. Dean Miller, Kansas

The No. 1 is one of the most productive Big 12 defenders of last season.

Miller snatched six sacks and added 10 stops behind the line of scrimmage. He's a gift return for the Jayhawks as they aim for a return to a bowl game.

Miller brings relentless pursuits with his 6-foot-5 frame. He'll need bulk moving forward (Miller is 240 pounds). But Miller will garner lots of NFL scouts to Lawrence this fall. Especially if he surpasses the double-digit sack mark.