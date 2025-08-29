The Wisconsin Badgers football team kicked off its 2025 campaign with a 17-0 win over Miami (OH), but it wasn’t without a scare. Starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. exited the game in the second quarter with what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury. Fortunately for the Badgers, head coach Luke Fickell offered an encouraging update that eased some concerns.

Following the game, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a postgame comment Fickell gave to the Big Ten Network regarding Edwards’ status. The head coach gave fans a reason to feel optimistic.

“Don’t know anything as of now, but he’s out here with us. That’s a good sign.”

The sight of Edwards on the sideline in the second half wearing street clothes suggested the injury may not be season-ending. While no official diagnosis has been confirmed, the fact that he returned to support his teammates was viewed as a positive indicator of his recovery outlook.

The Badgers leaned on their defense to preserve the shutout, limiting Miami to just 117 total yards and forcing two interceptions. It was Wisconsin’s first shutout since 2022 and a promising start to the season under Fickell’s leadership. Edwards completed 6-of-13 passes for 68 yards before leaving the game. In relief, backup quarterback Danny O’Neil — a transfer from San Diego State — impressed with 120 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and one rushing score.

Edwards, who transferred from the University of Maryland, was named the starter ahead of Week 1 after a strong preseason. In 2024, he threw for 2,881 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Terps and was expected to bring much-needed stability to an offense that finished near the bottom of the Big Ten last season. His early injury sparked concern, particularly considering the program’s recent quarterback injuries, including those to Tanner Mordecai and Tyler Van Dyke in 2024.

O’Neil’s poise helped steady the offense after the injury, while kicker Nathanial Vakos connected on a 42-yard field goal and wideout Vinny Anthony hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass. The performance gave Wisconsin fans an early glimpse of the team’s depth at the start of the season.

Reactions across social media were swift. Rittenberg’s post quoting Fickell generated more than 6,000 views as fans and media expressed relief that the injury might not be serious. Many praised the team’s defensive dominance while acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding Edwards’ availability moving forward.

The Badgers will take on Middle Tennessee on September 6 before a marquee Week 3 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. If Edwards remains sidelined, O’Neil is expected to get the starting nod. The Badgers are expected to provide further medical updates later this week as preparations begin for their next game.