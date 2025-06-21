During this frenzied era of Name Image and Likeness (NIL) athletics, fans have been longing for one thing above all else: clarity. There are many people who will never come around on the modern landscape, but a Straightforward set of rules for governing contractual commitments can go a long way in building trust with the public. For its part, Wisconsin football could potentially remove some of the murkiness surrounding college sports by addressing a matter that directly impacted the program.

University of Wisconsin-Madison filed a tampering lawsuit against the Miami Hurricanes, accusing the team of poaching cornerback Xavier Lucas despite having knowledge that he had agreed to a revenue-sharing deal with the Badgers. Although the arrangement was not set to take effect until July 1, Wisconsin believes Miami should be held responsible for what it considers to be underhanded tactics.

The Big Ten Conference fully supports its member and is going even farther in its condemning of the Canes.

“As alleged, the University of Miami knowingly ignored contractual obligations and disregarded the principle of competitive equity that is fundamental to collegiate athletics,” the league told On3's Pete Nakos. “The Big Ten Conference believes that the University of Miami's actions are irreconcilable with a sustainable college sports framework and is supportive of UW-Madison's efforts to preserve.”

Article Continues Below

Wisconsin football is not targeting Lucas in this suit. He recorded one sack, one interception, two pass breakups and 12 solo tackles in 12 games during his freshman season. The South Florida native chose the Badgers over a number of schools, including Miami, before changing his mind. He unenrolled from the university after being denied entry into the transfer portal.

Xavier Lucas is hoping to embark on this next chapter of his college career with The U, but Wisconsin wishes to gain compensation for what it deems to be unethical behavior. Regardless of how this case unfolds, the Big Ten is essentially deciding to fight this battle with the Badgers.

We shall see who emerges victorious. When the dust does settle, fans will ideally have a clearer understanding of how college football is going to operate now and in the future.