Wisconsin football needed to operate with two quarterback so far in 2025. Billy Edwards Jr. left the season opener with a non-contact injury. Now the Badgers and Edwards have an update on his pending status versus Maryland.

Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals reports that Edwards is a game-time decision. The QB will have a reunion if he does get cleared to throw and run.

Edwards arrived to Madison via the College Football Transfer Portal. But he suited up for the Terrapins in 2022 to 2024.

Edwards compiled 3,322 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Terps. He's only thrown 13 passing attempts in a Badgers uniform.

But his health update is an improvement from three days ago. Edwards got listed as questionable on Monday.

Is Wisconsin, Billy Edwards Jr. already on shaky ground?

The Badgers roll into Big Ten play at 2-1 overall. But there's turbulence around Camp Randall, more so for head coach Luke Fickell. He fell into the hotseat following the disastrous performance against Alabama.

Fickell is yet to topple a top 25 heavyweight team in his tenure with the Badgers. In fact, he's only 8-13 against Power Four competition.

His Badger teams haven't dominated in conference play either. Fickell hasn't guided the Badgers past the seven-win mark since his 2023 arrival. Fans are growing restless — as Wisconsin is seeking its first 10-win campaign since 2019 but also hasn't competed in a New Year's Six bowl since 2017.

The injury bug immediately bit the Badgers, notably with Edwards going down. Danny O'Neil took over in his place for three games.

O'Neil completed 46 passes on 63 attempts with five touchdowns and four interceptions. He'll likely earn QB1 reps if Edwards isn't ready to play.

Maryland, meanwhile, is rolling at 3-0 following a trio of double-digit victories. The Terps began with dismantling Florida Atlantic 39-7 on Aug. 30. They then held off Northern Illinois 20-9 before trouncing Towson 44-17 last Saturday.