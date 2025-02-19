Wisconsin football has delivered trouble reestablishing itself as a dominating force under Luke Fickell. The Badgers head coach appeared to be heading for the hot seat this fall. But a university decision eased his job concerns.

Fickell emerged as one of four Wisconsin coaches agreeing to a new contract Wednesday, the school announced. Fickell earns a new contract despite his disappointing 12-13 start across two full seasons with Wisconsin. That includes missing the bowl season with a 5-7 mark this past year. His deal, though, is a massive one that indicates the Badgers are all in on Fickell.

Wisconsin handed him a blockbuster seven-year extension that'll keep him in Madison until 2032. Fickell earned $7.7 million in his annual salary for 2024. He has a $40.1 million buyout, per On3.com's Barkley Truax.

Fickell's contract came with mixed reviews from fans.

Reactions surface for Wisconsin extending Luke Fickell

Fans and analysts questioned the move Wisconsin made. Radio personality Ryan Hickey became one, as he used the term “looney tunes” to describe the move.

“Luke Fickell is a good coach, but the reasoning from Wisconsin for extending his contract is looney tunes. Nobody in Madison would call the first losing season since 2001 ‘satisfactory performance.' Bad, bad optics by the Badgers,” Hickey posted on X.

Another fan blasted the move, posting on X: “That’s an interesting move for a coach who is below .500 and not many folks looking to poach him.”

College football reporter Mark Pszonak predicted Fickell will still get fired, despite the extension.

“The lists of negatives have piled up for Coach Fickell since the start of the 2024 season, but it really began earlier with his decision to hire Phil Longo as offensive coordinator,” Pszonak said via Mike Farrell Sports. “Now the Badgers will be installing a new offense after parting ways with Coach Longo, while also dealing with a major roster overhaul.”

Wisconsin hasn't won more than seven regular season games yet under Fickell. He hasn't replicated his success from the University of Cincinnati — where he took the Bearcats to two College Football Playoff appearances during a time the tournament under a four-team format.

Fickell is even dealing with losing Wisconsin quarterbacks. True freshman signing Mabrey Mettauer entered the transfer portal after only one season in Madison. Tyler Van Dyke also entered the portal.