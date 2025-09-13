The University of Wisconsin Badgers football team may get a significant boost on Saturday afternoon, as senior center Jake Renfro is expected to return for the Badgers’ road matchup against the 1-1, No. 19-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. His anticipated return marks a key development for Wisconsin’s offensive line, which struggled noticeably in Renfro’s absence last week.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account an update on Renfro’s status following pregame warmups, noting that he is trending toward playing despite being officially listed as a game-time decision.

“Sources: Wisconsin center Jake Renfro (lower body) is a game-time decision at Alabama today, as he’s going to warm up and is ultimately expected to play. He missed the Middle Tennessee game, and Wisconsin struggled with the quarterback-center exchange.”

The senior center’s absence was noticeable in Week 2, as Renfro, a sixth-year player and Cincinnati transfer, missed Wisconsin’s 42-10 win over Middle Tennessee with a lower-body injury. While the final score suggests a dominant performance, the run game told a different story early on. The Badgers managed just 4 rushing yards on their first 15 carries before breaking loose for 149 yards on their final 16. Primary backs Dilin Jones and Darrion Dupree struggled to find lanes, combining for fewer than 4 yards per carry. Instead, explosive end-arounds from wide receivers Trech Kekahuna and Vinny Anthony accounted for the biggest plays on the ground. Renfro’s absence was felt in the interior, where Wisconsin lacked consistent push and cohesion. His return could be the difference against Alabama’s defensive front.

When these teams met last year, Alabama dominated the line of scrimmage in a 42-10 win in Madison. Physicality will once again define this rematch. Renfro not only anchors the line but also handles protections, blitz pickups, and tempo. His return is vital against Alabama’s fast, disruptive defensive front.

This is a pivotal game for head coach Luke Fickell, now in his third season and still searching for his first win over a ranked opponent. With quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. expected to miss the matchup, the likely return of the senior center becomes even more important. A strong showing today could shift the narrative. If Renfro plays and helps stabilize the offense, the Badger's chances of executing cleanly—and staying competitive—rise significantly.

For a team built on trench dominance, one clean snap could change everything—and Renfro’s return might be the difference.