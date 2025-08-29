Wisconsin football lost starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. due to a non-contact injury during the first half of the Badgers' 17-0 season-opening win over Miami (OH), continuing a trend of QB injuries in Madison, but Luke Fickell said he doesn't believe Wisconsin is “snakebit.”

Sure, it would seem like it, with Tanner Mordecai, a transfer like Edwards, getting injured in 2023, and then transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke being knocked out for the entire season in Week 3 last year. But when asked after the game, Fickell was direct.

“Aw, no,” Fickell said [h/t the Wisconsin State Journal's Jim Polzin].

He continued: “More than anything, you just had to kind of keep a straight face and don’t show any emotions of any sorts. And I thought our guys did a really good job of that.”

It certainly helped that backup Danny O'Neil performed admirably in Edwards' absence; he completed 12-of-19 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown, and threw one interception.

Fortunately, though, Edwards is reportedly not expected to miss a ton of time.

“There's optimism around Wisconsin that QB Billy Edwards did not suffer a long-term injury Thursday, sources tell [Richard Johnson] and I for @CBSSportsCFB,” 247Sports' Chris Hummer posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Final word on the injury is expected in 24-48 hours. But there's hope he could be back for Alabama.”

Edwards announced he would be transferring to Wisconsin in December 2024 after several seasons in College Park at Maryland. With the Terrapins, Edwards started 14 games over three seasons, including all 11 games he played in 2024. As the full-time starter, he completed 65.0% of his passes, throwing for 2,881 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. Additionally, he ran for 148 yards and 5 touchdowns, leading Maryland to a 4-7 record in his starts.

Whether Edwards is healthy or not, Fickell, who signed a contract extension earlier this year, will be expected to make the most of the circumstances after two disappointing seasons to begin his stint in Madison. Arriving in Wisconsin after a 57-18 record and College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati, Fickell won his first game with the Badgers — the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl — before turning out a 7-6 season in 2023 and then missing a bowl game last year amid a 5-7 season.

Wisconsin hosts Middle Tennessee next Saturday, and then the Badgers will make the trip to Tuscaloosa to play at Alabama. Last year at Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin lost to the Crimson Tide 42-10.