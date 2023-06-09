The NCAA is still awaiting progress from the NIL legislation chaos on Capitol Hill. College sports leaders asked for a federal law on uniform regulations around their sponsorship deals. No top figurehead has been more vocal than new NCAA President Charlie Baker, who recently fumed about the current guidelines.

NCAA NIL Legislation Chaos

Seven hearings spanned the House and Senate, but there has been no significant progress in passing a law. President Charlie Baker hints at taking internal measures in case its falls through, via Ralph D. Russo of AP News.

“I think it was a big mistake by the NCAA not to do a framework around NIL when they had the opportunity to. And I think there were too many people in college sports who thought no rules would work really well for them. And what everybody’s discovered is no rules, no transparency, no accountability, no framework, doesn’t work well for anybody,” said the new NCAA president.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Several potential NIL legislation drafts have circulated around Capitol Hill recently. Senators Tommy Tuberville of the Republican party and Joe Manchin of the Democratic party plan to introduce NIL bills. Bipartisan support has been present through pushing for the bill. Although, Baker stated his preference amid the legislation.

“I would prefer to get a solution that deals with state preemption for a lot of reasons and you heard some of them in there. But in the absence of that, we do need to work our process and figure out what we would propose to do as an alternative and get it done by the end of the year,” Charlie Baker said with certainty about taking internal actions.

The NIL problems have been out of control in the past two years. President Charlie Baker wants all of that to change.