The NCAA Division I Board of Directors has approved a waiver that will allow certain student-athletes from non-NCAA institutions such as NAIA programs and junior colleges to compete in the 2025-26 academic year, even if they would have otherwise exhausted their eligibility during 2024-25.

The decision, announced in December 2024 and detailed in a Q&A document released Thursday, applies specifically to athletes who spent at least one season competing at a non-NCAA institution such as a junior college (JUCO), NAIA program, or international institution. To qualify, athletes must meet all remaining eligibility requirements, including progress toward degree, full-time enrollment, and the standard five-year eligibility clock.

Only players whose only season of non-NCAA competition was 2020-2021 (COVID year) cannot play in the 2025-26 season, per Sports Illustrated reporter Kevin Sweeney on X, formerly Twitter.

NCAA sent out guidance today regarding eligibility for former JUCO and non-NCAA schools. Essentially, all players who'd be otherwise out of eligibility but played JUCO/NAIA/etc can play in 2025-26 EXCEPT those whose only season of non-NCAA competition was 2020-21 (COVID year). pic.twitter.com/fx4SGfyZNB — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) March 13, 2025

Importantly, the relief does not apply to athletes whose only season of non-NCAA competition occurred during the 2020-21 academic year, which was impacted by COVID-19 and already subject to separate eligibility relief measures.

The waiver is aimed at student-athletes who would have used their final season of competition in 2024-25 and triggered their eligibility through prior participation at a non-NCAA school. Those who qualify and meet the criteria may now compete in the 2025-26 season at a Division I NCAA institution.

The NCAA clarified that this waiver does not extend a student-athlete's period of eligibility. Rather, it allows a final season of competition in cases where eligibility would have expired based solely on past participation at a non-NCAA institution.

Additionally, athletes who already received relief through prior NCAA waivers or whose only non-NCAA season was during the COVID-19 year are not eligible. Those granted extensions of eligibility or waivers for progress-toward-degree may still qualify, provided they meet all other conditions outlined by the Board.

The policy is expected to impact hundreds of athletes, particularly in sports like basketball, where JUCO and NAIA transfers are common. Institutions and student-athletes are encouraged to consult the official NCAA Q&A guidance to determine individual eligibility.

Training and competition calendars for 2025-26 are expected to proceed as scheduled, with eligible athletes able to participate fully if they meet the outlined requirements.