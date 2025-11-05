The Seattle Seahawks were able to make moves at the trade deadline, and that led them to move on from safety Jerrick Reed II. It didn't take long for him to find a new home, as the Tennessee Titans have claimed him off waivers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Titans claimed safety Jerrick Reed II off waivers from Seattle, per source. Reed was waived Tuesday to make room for WR Rashid Shaheed, who was acquired from New Orleans,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Reed had been moved between the Seahawks' practice squad and 53-man roster this season. He played in four games, recording four tackles in 13 defensive snaps and 62 special teams snaps. In total, he has played in 19 career games. It will be interesting to see if Reed will get more playing time with the Titans, and he has a good chance, as they're leaning into their young players.

Article Continues Below

As for the Titans, they sent Dre'Mont Jones to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick. The fifth-round pick can become a fourth-round selection if the Ravens make the playoffs and Jones has at least two sacks during the rest of the season.

Jones has at least one sack in each of the last four games for the Titans. The Ravens have been trying to upgrade their defense, especially as they look to get back on track after a disappointing first half of the season.

The Titans are still trying to figure things out, and they may not have a clear vision of what their team could look like when they hire a new head coach. Brian Callahan was fired during the season after a slow start to the season, and the hope is that when the season is over, they can find the perfect person to lead Cam Ward and the team.