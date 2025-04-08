U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken did not issue a ruling Monday on the proposed House v. NCAA settlement, but NCAA President Charlie Baker called the hearing a major step forward in reshaping the future of college athletics.

“Today’s hearing on the landmark settlement was a significant step in modernizing college sports,” Baker said in a statement released after the hearing, via Nick Schultz of On3.com. “If approved, the settlement will allow student-athletes the opportunity to receive nearly 50% of athletic department revenue in a sustainable and fair system for years to come.”

The hearing, which lasted more than six hours, focused on issues surrounding the proposed revenue-sharing model and new roster limits that would be introduced under the settlement. While the agreement has not yet been finalized, Wilken said it was a “good settlement” and encouraged attorneys from both sides to continue negotiating unresolved concerns.

One of the central issues discussed was how roster limits would affect current athletes. Wilken suggested multiple times that a “grandfather clause” be considered, allowing student-athletes currently on rosters to maintain their positions without being impacted by new limits.

If the House v. NCAA settlement is approved, roster caps would be introduced across several sports, including football (105), basketball (15 for men’s and women’s), baseball (34), soccer (28), softball (25), and volleyball (18). Objectors, including Utah swimmer Gannon Flynn, spoke out against these caps, saying they could place undue pressure on athletes.

“If you don’t have a perfect season,” Flynn said, “you might not get another.”

NCAA attorney Rakesh Kilaru noted that the proposed limits were designed to minimize disruptions and argued that roster cuts could occur even without the settlement. He also acknowledged Wilken’s suggestion and said the parties would review potential adjustments.

Wilken also raised questions about how future athletes would be represented under the settlement. She asked attorneys to return in one week with updates on specific concerns, particularly those she believed could still be resolved through negotiation.