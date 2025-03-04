Clemson and Florida State are resolving their grievances with the Atlantic Coast Conference. The schools are settling legal disputes with the league, per the ACC. Florida State and Clemson are expected to remain as members.

The two schools sued to try and force the ACC to pay additional money due to television revenues. Clemson and Florida State reportedly also explored leaving the league for another conference. By settling these legal issues, the ACC appears for the time being to have stability.

“Today’s resolution begins the next chapter of this storied league and further solidifies the ACC as a premier conference,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips in a statement. “As we look ahead to our collective long-term future, I want to express my deepest appreciation to the ACC Board of Directors for its ongoing leadership, patience and dedication throughout this process.

The league has competed at the highest level for more than 70 years and this new structure demonstrates the ACC embracing innovation and further incentivizing our membership based on competition and viewership results. The settlements, coupled with the ACC’s continued partnership with ESPN, allow us to focus on our collective future – including Clemson and Florida State – united in an 18-member conference demonstrating the best in intercollegiate athletics.”

Per the release, ongoing lawsuits in the states of Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina will be dismissed.

The ACC is fighting for footing in conference realignment

The ACC scrambled to stay solvent in the last round of conference realignment. The conference added California and Stanford, to broaden its footprint all the way to the Pacific Ocean. SMU also joined from the state of Texas.

Due to college athletics going through so much transformation, schools are looking at new ways to raise money. NCAA schools are going to be required to pay players through a revenue sharing system. That has led to many schools scrambling to come up with new ways of raising funds.

Clemson and Florida State sought to change the ACC's media rights protocols in order to bring in cash. This settlement will change the league's media rights structure. It provides incentives to schools for getting high TV ratings and interest.

“This settlement allows Clemson to remain nationally competitive at the highest levels and also makes our conference stronger,” said Clemson University President Jim Clements, per the ACC release. “I appreciate the efforts of the ACC members and Commissioner Phillips in the creation of this innovative conference model.”

The ACC has 18 schools, although Notre Dame plays as an independent in football.