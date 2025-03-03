The Atlantic Coast Conference has a settlement on deck with two national champion winning schools. Clemson football and Florida State football — along with its other sports — are mentioned. Now there's a key figure that unlocked the settlement.
Both legendary ACC schools embroiled itself in a lawsuit with the conference. Insider Andy Staples of On3 on Monday unveiled what the number will be to settle the lawsuit from both Clemson and Florida State.
“Now there will be a number. A source told On3 a school could pay about $200 million to leave the ACC once the settlement goes through Tuesday,” Staples said.
There's another massive dollar figure attached to the suit, though.
“That figure falls to ‘well below' $100 million should a school wish to exit the league after the 2029-2030 school year,” Staples added.
Staples added: “That number feels quite manageable. Especially for schools that would have three or four years to get their ducks in a row.”
But the ACC could be losing its grip on two of its more popular universities. And one that's seen Florida State football and Clemson win national titles in the past. Plus has established itself as powerhouses in the college basketball realm.
The conference that could poach Clemson, Florida State
Staples dove further into what this settlement could later entail. Clemson and FSU can choose to bolt and add to another power conference by 2029-30. And it's not limited to the Southeastern Conference, despite Clemson and FSU's southern ties. Staples revealed which conference could be in a position to poach, thanks to its own media rights deal.