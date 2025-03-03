The Atlantic Coast Conference has a settlement on deck with two national champion winning schools. Clemson football and Florida State football — along with its other sports — are mentioned. Now there's a key figure that unlocked the settlement.

Both legendary ACC schools embroiled itself in a lawsuit with the conference. Insider Andy Staples of On3 on Monday unveiled what the number will be to settle the lawsuit from both Clemson and Florida State.

“Now there will be a number. A source told On3 a school could pay about $200 million to leave the ACC once the settlement goes through Tuesday,” Staples said.

There's another massive dollar figure attached to the suit, though.

“That figure falls to ‘well below' $100 million should a school wish to exit the league after the 2029-2030 school year,” Staples added.

Staples added: “That number feels quite manageable. Especially for schools that would have three or four years to get their ducks in a row.”

But the ACC could be losing its grip on two of its more popular universities. And one that's seen Florida State football and Clemson win national titles in the past. Plus has established itself as powerhouses in the college basketball realm.

The conference that could poach Clemson, Florida State

Staples dove further into what this settlement could later entail. Clemson and FSU can choose to bolt and add to another power conference by 2029-30. And it's not limited to the Southeastern Conference, despite Clemson and FSU's southern ties. Staples revealed which conference could be in a position to poach, thanks to its own media rights deal.

“What massively important event happens at the end of the 2029-30 school year? That’s when the Big Ten’s current media rights deal expires,” Staples wrote.

Staples believes the Big Ten won't hesitate to add to its lineup even after expanding to the west coast in 2024. And that move could happen soon on the conference's end.

“If the Big Ten wanted to expand beyond its current 18, that would be the year to do it,” Staples said.

This doesn't rule out the SEC, though, as Staples said the conference's TV deal runs out in 2034. But the SEC would need to act now if it wants to add a 17th and 18th university.

Staples dropped one more telling financial stat involving the ACC. And this helps shine a brief light on the tensions in the conference.

“Remember, in the new College Football Playoff media rights deal that begins in 2026, the Big Ten and SEC each receive 29 percent of the revenue each year. The ACC receives 17 percent,” Staples said, unveiling the ACC receives the second-lowest revenue percentage ahead of the Big 12.

Tuesday rises as a pivotal day for the ACC. The conference looks bound to find out if Clemson and Florida State will remain a big part of the ACC's future.