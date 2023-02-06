For the first time since the Associated Press started releasing its top-25 rankings in women’s basketball, Indiana has pushed itself into the No. 2 spot, its highest mark in school history.

The Hoosiers reeled off 10 straight wins to get to this point after losing to Michigan State before the streak.

“I’m going to relish this for a minute, knowing where the program was to where it is,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “We’ve made a lot of history since we’ve been here in our nine seasons and it’s one of the more historical things we’ve been able to accomplish. Give our players credit, I don’t want to discount what a big achievement this is. We’re more than humbled to be No. 2.”

Indiana will face its toughest stretch of the season yet when it goes against No. 5 Iowa, No. 12 Michigan and N0. 13 Ohio State in the coming weeks. Moren is keeping her team prepared and is focused on the day-to-day.

“That’s why we take it one game at a time, but you understand the magnitude of what’s ahead of us. I tell the kids all the time we’re in control of our own destiny,” Moren said.

South Carolina, who hasn’t lost since the 2022 SEC Conference Championship, was once again ranked as the top team in the nation. They have occupied that spot for 33 straight weeks. The Gamecocks are also going to be tested soon as Angel Reese and No. 3 LSU will be coming into town next Sunday. The Tigers are undefeated as well and the matchup will include two stars in Reese and Aliyah Boston, both who are at the top of the national player of the year discussion.