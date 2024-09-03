Kevin Garnett has a reputation as one of the most intense and competitive players in NBA history. He talked a lot of trash that even Joakim Noah went from a diehard fan to a foe, and most importantly, he made sure to never back down from confrontation. In fact, as a young 18-year-old playing with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Isiah Thomas, Garnett's antics nearly got him into a fistfight with an NBA legend.

Kevin Garnett was never even supposed to play that day

The day Kevin Garnett had his first encounter with NBA players was also the day he found out he failed his SATs. To get his mind off things, he and a friend decided to visit the Hilton since they got word that NBA players were working out in the gym that day. When they arrived, Garnett was in awe when he saw Jordan and Pippen.

For the next hour, Garnett watched them play from a glass by the door. To his surprise, Jordan told one of the security guards to let Garnett join in one of their games despite Pippen's objections. He felt Garnett was too young to play with them. Jordan insisted and even gave Garnett the assignment to guard Pippen.

Kevin Garnett proved to everyone that he belonged in the NBA

On the first possession, Pippen called for the ball and drained a three-pointer in Garnett's face that the youngster couldn't believe went in. When the two went down the other side of the court, Pippen gave him a look, and from there Garnett's competitive fire lit up.

“I got to call right for it as soon as we step half-court. Jordan threw it, I took two dribbles, gave him a little move, and remember launching that and hearing a boom. I was like ‘I don’t know what the f**k you think this is,” Garnett said on the Knuckleheads podcast.

But before things could escalate even further, security intervened and the game was over.

Isiah Thomas offered Garnett advice that would change his life forever

As Kevin Garnett and Scottie Pippen separated, the teenager caught Thomas' attention.

“I just saw you go toe-to-toe against Scottie Pippen… The best player in the league. Boy, you're ready to go to the league right now,” Thomas told Garnett.

When Garnett heard what Thomas said, he went home immediately. The first thing he did was tell one of his friends to call three different agents. From there, Garnett decided to forgo playing college basketball and play in the NBA.

Garnett's near brawl with Pippen was more than just a heated moment on the basketball court. It turned out to be a defining episode that made him realize that he was ready to compete against the best basketball players in the world.