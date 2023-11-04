With bowl eligibility on the line for the Cornhuskers, look for Nebraska to find a way to come up with the victory at Michigan State

This is a huge game for Nebraska in Week 10 as it travels to East Lansing, Michigan to take on a struggling Michigan State team. The Cornhuskers have a 5-3 record this season (3-2 in the Big Ten) and if they are victorious against the 2-6 Spartans (0-5 in the Big Ten), they will be bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

That's a long drought for a program that was on top of the college football world for several years during the coaching regimes of Hall of Famers Bob Devaney (1962-72) and Tom Osborne (1973-1997). Head coach Matt Rhule is trying to rebuild the program, and getting to a bowl game would be a decent step in the right direction.

The Cornhuskers are 3-point favorites in the road game, and this matchup figures to be a low-scoring game. The big key for the Cornhuskers will be finding a way to hold onto the ball. Turnovers have been a huge issue for Nebraska all season and they come into this game with a minus-9 turnover differential.

Rhule has had his team working on holding onto the football this week in practice, but the proof will come in their execution against a team that has lost 6 straight games since opening the year with back-to-back victories.

The Spartans are a team in crisis as interim head coach Harlon Barnett is trying to get his team a much-needed victory.

Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg will throw for 2 TDs and run for another

Haarberg is not an All-Conference contender in the Big Ten, but he has played solid football for a Nebraska team that is riding a 3-game winning streak.

He has completed 64 of 124 passes for 838 yards with 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. While those numbers are not overwhelming, he has done enough in Nebraska's last three games against Illinois, Northwestern and Purdue to bring home the victory. Those 3 teams have been somewhat more successful than the Spartans, so there's no reason Haarberg can't find some success through the air in this game.

Haarberg is probably a better runner than passer at this point in his career. The sophomore has carried the ball 104 times for 446 yards with 4 touchdowns. He has shown breakaway ability has as he has a long run of 72 yards this season.

The Spartans will compete hard on defense, but they tend to lose their way in the third and fourth quarters. If the Cornhuskers don't turn the ball over early, they could seize control of this game in the second half.

Defensive back Isaac Gifford will dominate against the Michigan State offense

Gifford has shown that he is one of the best defensive players on Rhule's roster. Gifford leads the Cornhuskers in tackles with 55 stops this season, including 30 of the solo variety.

It's fairly unusual for a defensive back to lead his team in tackles, but Gifford clearly has a nose for the ball and he is quite reliable once he gets his hands on the ball carrier. He is not going to let running backs or receivers slip through his grasp.

In addition to his tackling skill, Gifford excels at breaking up passing plays. He has recorded 7 passes defensed and 1 interception this season.

The Spartans have struggled with their quarterback play this year, and they may have to go with freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt in this game. Gifford would seem to have an advantage over an inexperienced signal caller, even if Leavitt did at least have a degree of success against Minnesota.

Nebraska may struggle early, but the Cornhuskers will come through in the second half

The Cornhuskers have made significant progress this year, and they have an opportunity to gain bowl eligibility.

It's not necessarily easy to go on the road in the Big Ten and come away with a victory, especially for a team that has had the tendency to turn the ball over.

However, Rhule has done a good job at keeping his team focused on the task at hand. There may be a few issues against a team that is desperate for its first conference win of the season, but the Cornhuskers won't let early adversity deter them.

Look for Nebraska to move to the lead in the second half and the Cornhuskers will shut down the Michigan State offense in the final quarter to gain the 17-10 victory.