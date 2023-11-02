With a Big Ten battle on Saturday, we continue with our college football odds series with our Nebraska-Michigan State prediction and pick.

What initially looked like a season down the drain, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have rallied under head coach Matt Rhule. Nebraska has won five of their last six games and is a respectable 3-2 in the Big Ten West, tied for first place. With the opportunity to secure first place in this division, every week is crucial for the Cornhuskers. This was apparent in last week's dominating 31-14 home win over Purdue. The offense was firing on all cylinders as they scored the second-most points they have all season. They look to carry over this type of play on the road in a conference battle against Michigan State.

Unfortunately for East Lansing, the Michigan State Spartans have had a season marred in scandals and disappointment. This team is amid a six-game losing streak, their longest since the 2016 season. Their most recent loss was at the hands of the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Although they raced out to a 6-0 lead and held onto that lead for a quarter and a half of play, they had a disastrous collapse. Minnesota went on a 27-6 run to win the game by 15. Desperately searching for their first conference win, the Spartans return home to play the red-hot Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Nebraska-Michigan State Odds

Nebraska: -3 (-110)

Michigan State: +3 (-110)

Over: 34.5 (-110)

Under: 34.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan State Week 10

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread

So far this season, the Michigan State Spartans have had two different quarterbacks start for them and appear to be onto their third. In their 27-12 loss to Minnesota, they benched freshman Katin Houser for another freshman, Sam Leavitt. In relief, Leavitt played three drives, threw one interception, and lost one fumble. While this quarterback had a tough time getting the offense going, this has been the problem all season for the Spartans. Between their three quarterbacks, they have thrown nine touchdowns, relative to ten interceptions. Only two have completed more than 57.3% of their passes, and no one has thrown for more touchdowns than interceptions. Michigan State has yet to announce who their starter will be for this game, but whoever it is may be in line for a rough outing against this Nebraska defense.

On Nebraska's side of the ball, they have been phenomenal running the ball. The Cornhuskers have five players who have rushed for 150+ yards on the season and rank first in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game with 190.1 per game. This mark ranks 26th in the nation and has been the driving force behind their win streak. Emmett Johnson and company will be lined up against a Michigan State defense, allowing 126.1 yards on the ground and 27.8 points per game. Although their backfield is slightly banged up right now, look for the Cornhuskers to keep playing into their strength and running all over the Spartans.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread

For Michigan State to cover or even win, they have to focus on exploiting the weaknesses of this Nebraska team. Firstly, they must attack this ground game and cash in on Nebraska's turnover issues. As great as Nebraska has been on the ground this season, they have had a tough time holding onto the ball. Matt Rhule's team has had a whooping 23 fumbles so far and a total turnover ratio 0f -9. With numbers like these, it is genuinely surprising that Nebraska has been able to maintain a winning record. If Michigan State can capitalize on these takeaways, this game will not be close.

Although the Michigan State offense has been incredibly stagnant, they have been able to bait opponents like no one else. The Spartans have excelled in getting their first downs through penalties. Of the 150 first downs Michigan State has had, 12% have been obtained through penalties. With Nebraska averaging 5.9 penalties per game, this area could prove to be the difference if Michigan State is able to keep drives alive through Nebraska's lapses.

Final Nebraska-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

On the surface, this may seem like a somewhat meaningless game between two programs trying to maintain relevancy. However, this game has some serious implications for the Big Ten Championship game. With only four weeks to go of conference play, there is a four-way tie for first place in the Big Ten West. And Nebraska is firmly in the conversation. With every game holding a serious stake for this team, they will play their hardest to end the season on top of the standings. However, I will go with Michigan State to cover and potentially play spoiler to Nebraska's title game chances. Self-inflicted wounds have been the main storyline for this offense. The Cornhuskers' turnover and penalty troubles will play a pivotal role in this game, and Michigan State will be fueled by their home crowd to at least keep this one close. Give me the Spartans +3.

Final Nebraska-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State +3 (-110)