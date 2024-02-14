Dylan Raiola is already getting a lot of praise at Nebraska.

The Nebraska football team just brought in a solid 2024 recruiting class, and it is highlighted by quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola is one of the best QBs in the entire class, and he was originally committed to Georgia football before flipping to the Cornhuskers. His dad played at Nebraska, and his uncle is now on the staff. Cornhuskers fans are very exciting to see Raiola play in Lincoln.

Another new face around Lincoln is co-offensive coordinator and QB coach Glenn Thomas. Thomas is excited to be joining the Nebraska football program, and it has to be fun for him to have a guy like Dylan Raiola coming in as a true freshman during his first season with the staff.

“Obviously he’s a mature guy,” Glenn Thomas said, according to an article from 1011 Now. “He’s got a lot of noise, a lot of traffic around him, but he’s down to earth, wants to work and wants to be the best.”

Coaching Raiola is going to be exciting for the entire staff, and for the first time in awhile, there is a lot of hope around this Nebraska football team. The future looks bright for the Cornhuskers, and they will be doing whatever it takes to win football games.

“There is no ego involved,” Thomas continued. “For me, for Satt, for Coach Rhule, it doesn’t matter where the information comes from or who brings it to the table. Let’s put the best ideas to the front, sort it out from there put the best game plan we can together.”

Next season will be Matt Rhule's second year as the head coach at Nebraska. He has now signed a big-time recruit, and he has the program trending in the right direction. The first step for the Cornhuskers is just to get back to a bowl game, and then they can start to focus on competing for conference championships again.