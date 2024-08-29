From 1969 until 2001, the Nebraska football program went 33 straight seasons with nine or more wins, including five national championships. Since then, they’ve won nine games or more just 10 times and have only six bowl game victories.

There have been no national title appearances since their last one in the 2001 Rose Bowl against Miami. The Cornhuskers are also on their sixth coach trying to end a seven-year losing skid.

Obviously, Nebraska is one of the most storied programs in college football history. But the story that has been told lately is more of a horror than a fairy tale. However, there is once again a beacon of hope coming out of Lincoln that, although familiar, seems more potent this time around.

Matt Rhule, entering his second season with the Cornhuskers in 2024, is that hope. To this point, he's done about everything right—even if he did finish his first year with a losing record. But even with that, Rhule’s first year was as good as former coach Scott Frost’s best, and definitely better than Frost’s last three years. With that said, and with much hesitancy, we give our last-minute predictions for Nebraska football in 2024.

It won't all be about Dylan Raiola

Make no mistake about it—Nebraska football fans are putting all their eggs in Dylan Raiola's basket, so to speak. He’s the best prospect in Cornhuskers history. He has all the talent and characteristics to be great, but it can't all be about him. He'll need some help.

While Nebraska fans will be hoping to see Raiola air it out, it would benefit the team if the running game can get going. Last year, the team was ranked 38th in the country, averaging 176.8 yards a game at 4.44 yards per carry. As solid as that was, it was without star running back Gabe Ervin Jr.

Ervin went down with a torn ACL after just three games into the season. He looks to be back at full capacity this season. Behind him will be Rahmir Johnson, Dante Dowdell, and Emmett Johnson. Rhule will look to lean on these guys as Raiola adjusts to the college game. But if Raiola is as advertised, that makes the offense far more dynamic and could actually make the running game even better than it was last year.

Offensive turnovers plummet

Last year's Nebraska football team was tied for worst in the country in turnovers lost, with 31. They lost 15 fumbles and threw 16 interceptions. Trimming that number down by five to 10 could have made the difference in earning another win or two.

Imagine if this number gets cut in half this year? That may be asking a lot, but if that were to happen, it would dramatically change the Cornhuskers' offense. With Raiola being a freshman, turnovers are bound to be expected. But being the worst in the country won’t happen two years in a row.

Nebraska football upsets USC at the Coliseum

Who knows what either Nebraska or USC will look like by Nov. 16, which is when the two will meet at the Los Angeles Coliseum. But as of now, the Cornhuskers would be meeting the No. 23 team in the country.

This will be the Trojans' inaugural year in the Big Ten, coming over from the Pac-12. This will be the first meeting between the two since 2014, when they played at a neutral site in San Diego. Nebraska hasn't been to Los Angeles since 2006, when they lost 28-10.

Again, who knows if this would be much of an upset by this point in the season. Both teams could be heading in opposite directions or even on downward slopes. Regardless, it shouldn’t be overlooked if Rhule and Nebraska go into the Coliseum and defeat Lincoln Riley and USC. That would be a signature win for the program.

Nebraska football will be top 10 in scoring defense in 2024

As bad as last year's offense was for Nebraska, it's easy to overlook how good the defense was. They fit right in with the rest of the Big Ten, which had four teams—five if you include newest member Oregon—in the top 10 in scoring defense, and four in the top five. Nebraska ranked 13th, allowing an average of 18.25 points per game. They also had the No. 8 rushing defense.

Minus the Colorado and Michigan games, the Cornhuskers didn't allow more than 24 points against any other opponent last year. It bodes well that at least seven starters from last year's defensive unit are back. This year’s team is set to not just make a leap offensively, but defensively as well.

Nebraska is a team to watch out for in 2024.