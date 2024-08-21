Nebraska football didn't exactly have the best season in 2023 during Matt Rhule's first year in charge, as they finished with just a 5-7 record. Still, it was their best season since 2019 when they finished with the same record, and if you ask Joel Klatt, he believes that the Cornhuskers could end up taking another massive leap forward in 2024.

There are a lot of things to like about Nebraska heading into the upcoming season, as their defense looks as strong as ever, and they have a new quarterback situation, with Dylan Raiola set to take over under center. With the College Football Play expanding from four teams to 12 this season, Klatt believes that the Cornhuskers could end up finding themselves making a run for the postseason come November.

Could Joel Klatt's Nebraska football prediction end up happening?

Nebraska may not be a popular pick to make the College Football Playoff, but as Klatt highlights, they have a lot of things working in their favor in the 2024 campaign. Add that all up, and they could find themselves playing very important games down the stretch of the regular season that will give them a shot at finding their way into the postseason.

Whether or not this prediction ends up coming true is as good as anyone's guess, but with the expanded playoff format getting implemented this year, it will surely make the final stretch of the regular season more thrilling than ever before. The Cornhuskers will need a couple of things to go their way on their quest to find their way into the postseason, but if they continue to improve, they could find themselves right in the thick of things, which would be a pretty wild development since they aren't even considered a top-25 team heading into the campaign.