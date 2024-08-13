It’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Nebraska football fans. The Cornhuskers have a lot of hype coming into the 2024 season. We're almost there. Another long college football offseason is almost over as the calendar now reads August, and the first games will begin on the 24th. College football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but this offseason was a bit easier than others because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out in mid July.

This college football season is a big one, and it's going to look a lot different than past years. The sport is going through some major changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time during the 2024 season. Let’s take a look at what some of the most notable ones are.

First off, there are going to be some rules changes this year in college football, and some fans aren’t going to like them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning, like in the NFL. If you are like most college football fans, you're getting sick of the amount of commercials that we see during games. Well, the two-minute warning is just another way for TV Networks to pack another break into the action.

There are more changes, however, and these are ones that more fans in favor of, but some still don't like them. College football is going to look completely different next year because of expansion to the College Football Playoff to 12 teams and conference realignment. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has made things look a lot different. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West, but they aren't actually in the conference.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams, and some think that things could be heading in the direction of two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff instead of just four. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Is this the year that Nebraska football breaks through?

We are nearing the 10-year mark for the Nebraska football bowl drought, and this loyal fan base is hoping that this can finally be the year that the Cornhuskers find some success. Nebraska has truly been one of the most puzzling bad football teams that college football has seen in a long time, and it's because they really haven't been bad.

Yes, it sounds weird, but if you've watched Nebraska football these past few years, you know what I mean. For example, the 2021 Nebraska team was 3-9. You see a team with a 3-9 record and you think “oh wow they must be pretty bad.” Well, the Cornhuskers really weren't.

Nebraska lost nine games in 2021, and only one of those losses was by more than one score. It was a nine-point loss to #5 Ohio State. The Cornhuskers played five other ranked teams that year, and they lost by seven or less to the rest of them

That's been the story for Nebraska in each of the past three seasons. Close, but not there. They get in position to win, and then everything falls apart. All they need to do is start closing out games. Cornhuskers fans are hoping that this is the year that they can finally pull through.

One thing that will help Nebraska football is their talented set of newcomers. True freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola is certainly receiving the most attention, but the Cornhuskers have some very talented transfers as well. Here is the transfer that is going to make the biggest impact:

Jahmal Banks, WR, Wake Forest

Nebraska football fans can't wait for the 2024 season because they are expected to have elite quarterback play from Dylan Raiola. One of Raiola's top targets is going to be Wake Forest wide receiver transfer Jahmal Banks. Banks has played four seasons with the Demon Deacons, and now he is ready for a fifth season with Nebraska.

Jahmal Banks got better and better each year during his Wake Forest career. His first two seasons were quiet, but he has racked up over 600 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons.

During his junior year, Jahmal Banks had 42 receptions for 636 yards and nine touchdowns. It was a breakout season for him, and he had a big year in 2023 as well.

Last year, Jahmal Banks finished the season with 59 receptions for 653 yards and four touchdowns.

Banks is an experienced guy and he is going to be one of the best WRs on this Nebraska football team in 2024. If Dylan Raiola ends up being as good as we think he will be, he will likely form a good connection with Banks, and he should make a big impact on his new team.

This Nebraska team has some other noteworthy transfers coming in as well, but Banks stands above the rest.