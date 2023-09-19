Adrian Martinez made a name for himself with Nebraska football, etching himself in the Cornhuskers record book during his four seasons in Lincoln. The former Nebraska star is back at the school after spending the summer with the Detroit Lions.

Nebraska's athletic director Trev Alberts posted a photo with Martinez at the school, revealing that Martinez has started an internship with the school's business office. He graduated with a business management degree from Nebraska in May 2021.

The Cornhuskers didn’t have a ton of success as a team when Martinez played, but the quarterback put together some memorable performances under center. Nebraska football went 14-24 in games Martinez started from 2018-2021 and never won more than five games in a season he was there.

Martinez threw for 8,491 passing yards and 45 passing touchdowns with the Cornhuskers, both of which rank top-three in Nebraska football history. After his four seasons in Lincoln, Martinez transferred to Kansas State, where he split time under center for the Wildcats.

No NFL team selected Martinez in April's draft, but he found a home with the Lions two weeks after the draft. He spent more than three months with the team competing for a backup spot behind Jared Goff, appearing in two preseason games. He was underwhelming, completing half of his 18 pass attempts for 76 yards, adding 24 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Lions cut him on August 29.

Adrian Martinez is two years removed from his playing days with Nebraska football, but the former Cornhusker is still a recognized figure on campus.