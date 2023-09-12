The Nebraska football season is not off to the start Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers hoped for. They are 0-2 with losses to Minnesota and now Colorado. After losing 14-36 to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, is it time to hit the panic button in Nebraska? Rhule's players don't think so, according to an article by Wilson Moore of the Omaha World-Herald.

The Nebraska-Colorado game on Saturday was a really interesting snapshot of the state of college football. Two programs starting rebuilds, and two coaches going about it in completely different ways. Matt Rhule arrived at a crisis point for the Baylor football program, and the team went 1-11 his first year. By year three, the Bears won 11 games and lost in the Big 12 Championship game with a trip to the College Football Playoff on the line.

Since Rhule arrived at Nebraska, he has preached patience and rebuilding the historic program the right way. Now, that's a different philosophy than Deion Sanders has taken at Colorado. Sanders leaned entirely on the transfer portal to do a speed rebuild the way USC did last year. Nebraska football is trusting in Rhule's process and haven't lost faith due to the slow start.

“The process is set, and that’s something you gotta believe in when you’re doing good or doing bad,” Nebraska RB Gabe Earvin Jr. said.

“It’s more what we believe in, our culture, so we just have to really buckle down on it so we can start winning some games.”

“He says it all the time,” TE Thomas Fidone II said. “If you say we’re gonna do things one way and we’re gonna stick to that, and something happens and you change it, then you’re just a fraud. You’re not really who you say you are. And I think we’ve all learned a lot from Coach Rhule in that way. Doubling down on the process, and it’s gonna work out. I think that’s something that — it will turn around.”