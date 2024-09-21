Nebraska football was riding high in 2024 after starting the season off 3-0. True freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola was clicking, the defensive line was dominating, and an impressive win over Deion Sanders and Colorado got Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers into the top 25.

However, not even all of that could help Nebraska end a curse that dates back nearly a decade. Friday night's heartbreaking overtime loss to No. 24 Illinois in Lincoln was the 27th straight game that Nebraska has lost against a ranked opponent, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

“Nebraska falls to Illinois (+300 ML) ✅

“This extends their losing streak against ranked opponents to 27 games 😱,” DraftKings posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the game.

Friday night's overtime disaster also extended a streak of overtime futility for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have now been held scoreless in eight straight overtime periods. They have not scored a point or picked up a first down in overtime since 2014, which is a stat so crazy that it sounds fake.

Their latest overtime period may have been one of their worst. After allowing Illinois to take the lead with a touchdown in just two plays, Nebraska's offense crumbled. Here's how Nebraska's overtime possession went, in order: procedure penalty, sack, sack, 13-yard completion, sack. Incredibly, in a format where you start the possession at the opponent's 25-yard line, Nebraska snapped the ball from their own 43 on 3rd-and-42.

Missed opportunities haunt Nebraska in OT loss

When Nebraska turns on the film of this one, they will rue a lot of things. Missed opportunities haunted Matt Rhule's group on both sides of the ball in this one, and had they taken advantage they likely wouldn't have even been in overtime to begin with.

The first came very early in the game, when Nebraska had the ball down inside the five. On 3rd-and-goal, Dylan Raiola had running back Rahmir Johnson wide open in the right flat after his defender fell down. However, Raiola was a little late to it, Johnson lost track of where he was and ran out of bounds before the ball arrived. Nebraska was forced to settle for three.

In the second quarter, Nebraska was driving again when Raiola decided to take a deep shot for Isaiah Neyor down the left sideline. However, Illinois cornerback Torrie Cox Jr. ripped it away from Neyor to collect one of the best interceptions you'll see all year.

The fourth quarter brought the biggest missed chance yet. With the game tied and Nebraska driving in the final minutes, Raiola overthrew a wide open Luke Lindenmeyer in the end zone for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown. Nebraska curiously elected to kick the field goal with their backup kicker on 4th-and-3 and missed, and the defense had to hold to force overtime.

Overall, this was a game Nebraska should have won. They still have plenty of time to recover this season, but the plethora of missed chances in this one will sting for a while.