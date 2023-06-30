Although the NFL world might still have a bitter taste in their mouths from Matt Rhule's tenure as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, Nebraska football fans should be excited by what he has done since landing the job last November. The proven program builder is infusing top-level talent and trying to overhaul the team's infrastructure before next season kicks-off in August.

Are all of those efforts enough to launch the Cornhuskers into the college football stratosphere? The new man in charge certainly thinks so. “We can absolutely be a national power,” Rhule told ESPN's Pete Thamel. “I think we can be relevant in the [new world], as the College Football Playoff goes to 12 teams.”

His ambition is not only admirable; it might actually be feasible. There is sometimes a surprise team like Cincinnati a couple years ago who forces their way into national prominence. With the playoff field significantly increasing in 2024, there are more opportunities for a team to break though. Going undefeated in the Big Ten, especially with USC and UCLA coming in, is currently an incomprehensible task for Nebraska, but a solid record and a few notable wins can definitely be enough to secure that final 12th spot.

That might take some time, though. Matt Rhule is trying to reverse more than a half-decade of futility. He has ignited both Temple and Baylor in the past, but this is his biggest challenge yet. Scoring big recruiting coups like 4-star tight end Carter Nelson will increase his odds of working the same mojo with Nebraska football.

Regardless of how big a jump this team takes next season, a new era is certainty upon us in Lincoln. Those bold words from the new head coach may not sound so out of place for too much longer.