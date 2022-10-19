Scott Frost’s firing from the Nebraska football program wasn’t exactly surprising to many fans. After inheriting the team in 2018 , Frost failed to lead the team to any semblance of consistent success. It all came to a head in the 2022 season, when the Cornhuskers’ awful start forced their hand.

After the conclusion of a lawsuit filed by the USA Today against the Nebraska football program, details of Scott Frost’s contract have been revealed. The head of the Athletic Division detailed the compensation the program gave to the ex-head coach in his tenure there. (via Mitch Sherman)

Reminder that the metrics, while much discussed, were not tied to Frost’s employment status. If he’d remained as coach and met the standard, he would have received a one-year extension and the return of a $1 million pay reduction from 2022. https://t.co/T7RNDNut8F — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) October 18, 2022

Those details are certainly interesting, to say the least. Scott Frost’s Nebraska football teams failed to reach the goal of six wins in most of the seasons under the head coach. The “incremental progress” part is subject to speculation, too. All of the exact details will be revealed soon, though, as the program is required to release the documents after the judge’s ruling.

With Frost out of Nebraska football, there’s a lot of speculation about who the next head coach will be. At first, ex-Florida Gators and disgraced NFL head coach Urban Meyer was getting some steam. Recently, another ex-NFL head coach was rumored to join the Cornhuskers: Matt Rhule, who was recently fired by the Carolina Panthers.

It might be a bit too late for the Cornhuskers to turn their season around. However, the best they can do is build towards the future. Whoever will be the next head coach of Nebraska football has a long road ahead of them.