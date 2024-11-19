Nebraska football offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen has a very simple reason why he took the job in Lincoln. Holgorsen left TCU this season to go to work on the Nebraska offense.

So why did Holgorsen change jobs in the middle of the college football season?

“I was bored,” Holgorsen said, per the Lincoln Journal Star.

Holgorsen shouldn't be bored now. He has a tough challenge to take on with Nebraska football. The Cornhuskers are 5-5, and must win at least one more game to go to a bowl game this year. Holgorsen will be calling plays for freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, who has put together some good performances, while struggling under center at times.

The Nebraska offensive coordinator comes in with a lot of experience. He's a former head coach who had 10 win seasons at West Virginia and Houston. Holgorsen was fired at Houston after a 4-8 campaign in 2023. The offensive coordinator worked as an analyst earlier this year at TCU.

Nebraska's offense needs to get going

The Cornhuskers have struggled to score in recent weeks. Nebraska football got embarrassed by Indiana in an October game, losing 56-7. The squad also struggled to score in a close loss to Ohio State.

Raiola is the key to the team's offense. The freshman quarterback has acted like a freshman, making both mistakes and great plays. On the year, Raiola has thrown for 2,112 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's also got 10 interceptions, which have hurt the team at times. Seven of them have come in the last four Nebraska football games.

Raiola has also struggled to find his receivers in recent weeks. In his last three games, the freshman quarterback has posted under 200 passing yards. His last performance with more than 200 yards through the air was against Indiana. Raiola has also taken 10 sacks in the last four contests.

Nebraska football hosts Wisconsin on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are looking to break a four-game losing streak. Wisconsin is also 5-5 on the year.