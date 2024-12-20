Nebraska football gave quarterback Dylan Raiola some significant help in the transfer portal on Thursday. The Huskers are coming off an up-and-down second season under Matt Rhule. The program went a pedestrian 6-6 but has made its first bowl game since 2016. However, the season has been plagued by embarrassing Big Ten losses, such as the 56-7 defeat to Indiana. The struggles on offense ultimately plagued Nebraska throughout the year. With that in mind, help is on the way in former Cal wideout Nyziah Hunter.

According to College Football Senior Writer for ESPN Pete Thamel, Hunter has committed to the Huskers. The freshman will have three years of eligibility left and was one of the best wideouts in the transfer portal. For his one year in Berkeley, Hunter caught 40 passes for 578 yards and five touchdowns.

Nebraska football is doing its best to elevate Dylan Raiola

The Matt Rhule era in Lincoln might ultimately revolve around how Dylan Raiola develops over the next few years. The former 5-star star recruit is an exceptional talent. Raiola showcased this potential at the beginning of 2024, leading the Huskers to a 5-1 record. The highlight of this stretch was Nebraska's dominant home victory over Colorado.

The freshman, however, struggled in Big Ten play, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns against conference opponents. The Huskers finished twelfth in the Big Ten with a record of 3-6. For the season, Dylan Raiola threw for twelve touchdowns and ten interceptions, posting the 59th-best QBR in the country. It was not a disastrous season for the freshman, but the slow finish highlighted his limitations in 2024.

Matt Rhule is trying to elevate his QB by adding talent through the transfer portal. Hunter is one of the many elite wideouts the program has targeted over this period. Yet, despite this aggressive approach, Nebraska just suffered a massive blow in the portal, losing running back Dante Dowdwell. The sophomore was the Huskers' top rusher in 2024, running for 614 yards and twelve touchdowns.

With the twelve-team playoff, programs like Nebraska are given higher chances to compete for a national championship realistically. Four teams from the Big Ten made the field this season, including the Indiana Hoosiers after their historic season. There's no reason why a program of Nebraska's pedigree cannot eventually qualify for this playoff. The program seems far from that goal, but signing players like Nyziah Hunter greatly helps.