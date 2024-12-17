Nebraska football is on the verge of losing one of its best players in the 2024 season, with star running back Dante Dowdell leaving the Cornhuskers via the transfer portal, according to Steve Wilfong of On3.

“On3 has been told that Nebraska sophomore running back Dante Dowdell has taken the steps towards entering the Transfer Portal, per a source close to the situation,” wrote Wilfong.

Dowdell paced Nebraska football's ground attack in the 2024 campaign, as he racked up 614 rushing yards to go with 12 touchdowns on 143 carries. He did not factor much in the Cornhuskers' passing game, only coming up with just 21 receiving yards on seven carries, but he was an overall important gear of Nebraska's offense that averaged 22.9 points per game and 351.6 total yards per contest.

Nebraska football star Dante Dowdell to enter college transfer portal again

This is also Dowdell's second try entering the transfer portal, which he used to join Nebraska football. He spent his freshman season with the Oregon Ducks in 2023 when he only played six games and rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Dowdell then transferred to Nebraska last January.

Dowdell is just among the latest outgoing transferees for the Cornhuskers. There is a total of 23 outgoing transfers from Nebraska football, according to 247Sports, and that includes two other running backs outside of Dowdell. Ryker Evans and Gabe Ervin Jr. have also entered the portal while Emmett Johnson, another running back, entered but later decided to stay in Lincoln.

There should be no shortage of suitors lining up for Dowdell's services, as he now looks to find another place to bring his talents to.

Before he enrolled at Oregon, Dowdell got offers from the likes of the Boston College Eagles, Florida State Seminoles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas A&M Aggies and West Virginia Mountaineers to name some of the teams.

As for Nebraska football, the Cornhuskers, who finished the regular season with a 6-6 overall record and a 3-6 slate against conference rivals, will have to deal with the Dowdell situation amid their preparation for the upcoming 2024 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium versus Boston College on Dec. 28.