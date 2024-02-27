Some Nebraska football players had a little fun on the basketball court on Sunday, with a number of Matt Rhule's players joining in a slam dunk contest during halftime of the hoops game between the Cornhuskers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. One of the competitors, running back Emmett Johnson, even used Rhule as a prop. It just did not go the way he intended it to, as Johnson hit Rhule while trying to clear the head coach's head.
Fortunately, Rhule and Johnson were not hurt. Johnson missed the dunk which must be a little bit embarrassing for him, with thousands of people in attendance. But that was a pretty bold move by the tailback, who is in his sophomore year with Nebraska football, especially when considering that he's just 5-11 tall.
In his first season with the Cornhuskers, Johnson rushed for 411 yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries. He also had 46 receiving yards on seven receptions.
Charles and Fidone both made the finals of the contest, with the former bagging the title after pulling off a two-handed reverse windmill throwdown.
As for the basketball game, Rhule and his players were able to witness the Cornhuskers defeat the Golden Gophers, 73-55. It was the fourth win in a row for Nebraska basketball, which has three more games remaining in the regular season, including Thursday's showdown versus the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.
Nebraska football is coming off a disappointing 5-7 season during the first year of Rhule's stint with the Cornhuskers.