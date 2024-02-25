The Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Minnesota Nebraska prediction and pick. Find how to watch Minnesota Nebraska.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are close to making the NCAA Tournament, but they're still a bubble team and are not a lock to get in. A road win at Indiana really helped, but Indiana is not an NCAA Tournament team. That win was valuable in that it gave Nebraska a rare road win on its portfolio, and it avoided what would have been a conspicuous loss which would have revealed enduring weaknesses in the Huskers. However, it's not as though the win vaulted the Huskers up the board. It's better and more accurate to say the loss prevented them from falling downward. Nebraska still has work to do to make the NCAA Tournament.
Bubble teams have different kinds of games. Nebraska's game at Indiana and this game at home versus Minnesota are “loss avoidance” games, meaning that the value of the win lies in avoiding a loss and the downward fall it would create. Other games, such as playing Purdue or Illinois, are quality-win chances. Winning a game like that moves a team several spots upward on the seed list and dramatically improves one's odds of making the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska can't dramatically improve its portfolio with a win over Minnesota, but the Huskers can avoid a downward slide, and that's significant in itself. Nebraska is trying to make its first NCAA Tournament since 2014, in an attempt to win the first NCAA Tournament game in school history. Nebraska is the only Power Five conference team without an NCAA Tournament victory.
Why Minnesota Could Cover the Spread
The Golden Gophers have covered a lot of spreads this season. In their outright victories and in games they have lost, the Gophers have managed to be just a little bit better than the number. Minnesota covered the spread against Ohio State this past Thursday night in a win. The Gophers have had a knack for staying close in the games they have lost and making big, decisive runs in games they have won. It's a fascinating story from a betting standpoint, but it's real, and it demands and deserves attention.
Why Nebraska Could Cover the Spread
The Huskers are at home, playing a game they really need to win in order to make the NCAA Tournament. That alone should give them an advantage and help them to play a strong game which will enable them to cover the spread. Beyond that point, however, Minnesota is a mediocre team which — like a lot of Big Ten teams — plays better at home than on the road. Getting Minnesota at home should give Nebraska a favorable matchup in an important situation. Nebraska is a better team and will not squander this huge opportunity to solidify its NCAA Tournament resume.
Final Minnesota-Nebraska Prediction & Pick
This is arguably the best play of the day in college basketball. Nebraska is substantially better than Minnesota, playing at home, and facing a need-to-win situation. Three factors should feed into a lopsided Nebraska victory.
