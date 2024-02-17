Nebraska football is looking at its young quarterback to lead the team to victory in 2024.

Nebraska football is putting its new quarterback through the paces. Nebraska's Dylan Raiola is in the driver's seat to get the starting job in 2024 with the Cornhuskers, per the Athletic.

Nebraska football had a disappointing season in 2023, finishing the season with a losing record at 5-7. It's a far cry from the days when Tom Osborne was leading the program, and taking the Cornhuskers to national championship games. This offseason, the Huskers picked up Dylan Raiola to help guide the team's offense. Raiola is an early enrollee at the school who is straight out of high school. He was named the Polynesian Football Player of the Year in high school in 2023.

Raiola is getting a chance to prove himself this offseason already in the Nebraska football offense. The starting job is actually his to lose in 2024 despite being a freshman, per the Athletic. Raiola finished his high school career throwing for 8,442 yards and 88 passing touchdowns. He played his final year of high school football in Buford, Georgia. He also played some high school football in Texas and Arizona.

Nebraska is led by Matt Rhule, who is entering his second season with the Cornhuskers. Rhule previously coached at Baylor and Temple, where he took two losing programs and turned them around within a few years. Rhule is certainly hoping that his young quarterback will help him do the exact same thing at Nebraska.

Nebraska football starts the 2024 season on August 31 against UTEP. The team also plays non conference games against Northern Iowa and Colorado before opening the Big Ten schedule against Illinois on September 21.