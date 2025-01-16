Nebraska football became inspired by the brave fight of Jack Hoffman more than a decade ago. The Cornhuskers superfan energized the team during a brave fight against brain cancer. And remained an inspiration for the program into 2024.

Nebraska joined the college football world in mourning the loss of Hoffman, who passed Wednesday evening. His foundation Team Jack confirmed Hoffman's death on X.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Jack Hoffman. Jack passed away after a long battle with brain cancer, a journey that inspired countless lives and left a legacy of hope, strength, and resilience. Jack Hoffman, you will always be our hero,” the post read.

Hoffman was only 19 years old. He captured the hearts of Cornhusker fans back in 2013.

Jack Hoffman scored inspiring run for Nebraska

Hoffman introduced himself to the Cornhuskers and CFB world as a seven-year-old.

He got inserted into the Nebraska offense by surprise. But the ‘Huskers handed him the football to score during their 2013 spring football game.

Nebraska also released a statement regarding Hoffman's passing.

“Jack Hoffman embodied what it means to be a Husker every day through his courage, fight, and inspiration. We are heartbroken by his loss and send all our love to the Hoffman family,” the statement read on X.

Nebraska legend and co-host of Barstool's Sports' Bussin With the Boys Will Compton also reacted to the loss of Hoffman.

“This is heartbreaking,” Compton began. “My heart goes out to the Hoffman family and everyone involved with the Team Jack foundation that have been fighting their asses off to raise money for pediatric brain cancer — all from the inspiration of Jack Hoffman. Rest in peace to a Husker legend.”

Hoffman's touchdown created awareness for childhood brain cancer. Hoffman was attending the University of Nebraska-Kearney. He was studying political science, according to ABC affiliate KETV 7 in Omaha.