The civil case accusing BYU football quarterback Jake Retzlaff of sexually assaulting a woman in 2023 has been withdrawn, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The attorneys of Retzlaff and the accuser filed a joint motion to dismiss the case on Monday morning which is expected to be honored, per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.

“The parties, by & through their counsel of record, hereby stipulate, agree, & jointly move the Court to dismiss with prejudice and upon the merits the Plaintiff’s complaint against the Defendant, w/ each party to bear his or its own attorney’s fees,” the motion read, per Bonagura.

The court shortly honored the request and dismissed the case.

The motion comes less than 24 hours after Retzlaff's decision to enter the transfer portal on Sunday night. He was facing a seven-game suspension for violating the BYU Honor Code for having premarital sex and chose to leave the program while the case was still active.

Retzlaff recently denied all allegations against him.

It is unclear what Retzlaff's market will be in the transfer portal after this turn of events. He is unquestionably the top player currently available and is one of the best quarterbacks to hit the market at any point in this offseason, but there will understandably be teams that don't want to touch him with this recent case.

Retzlaff led BYU to one of its best seasons in program history in 2024, finishing 11-2 with a dominant victory over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. During that campaign, he threw for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns while throwing 12 interceptions. BYU was in the Big 12 title race until being eliminated by tiebreakers in the last week of the regular season.

BYU's expectations for the upcoming season will certainly take a big hit after the departure of Retzlaff, which leaves them with three very inexperienced signal callers competing for the starting job. As for Retzlaff, the transfer portal market will dictate where he ends up next.