Alabama football erased any further doubts about its ability to land five-stars on Sunday. Former five-star USC linebacker commit Xavier Griffin chose the Crimson Tide. Surpassing Southeastern Conference rival Texas plus Ohio State and Florida State to nab him on the college football recruiting trail.

Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff don't appear to be finished either, according to one recruiting insider.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 helped announce the Griffin-to-Alabama decision. Fawcett now shared how ‘Bama's 2026 class features a national-best three five-star commits. Fawcett, however, hinted at the next move on Alabama's side now that Griffin is secured.

“The Crimson Tide have a good shot with a few more as well,” Fawcett posted with an eyeball emoji. Meaning ‘Bama isn't through targeting the five-stars post Nick Saban.

Fawcett's words are a welcome sign for Tide fans who follow recruiting. Many started to criticize DeBoer and his staff for not asserting themselves in pursuing five-stars after Saban. Looks like the tide is shifting.

Alabama lured in Ezavier Crowell on June 26. “E.J.” brings ‘Bama a five-star running back in the tradition of past big, powerful backfield options in Tuscaloosa. Cornerback Jorden Edmonds rose as the first major Alabama pledge back in March.

Who Alabama could be hunting after Xavier Griffin

The pool of available five-star talents have dwindled after Griffin. Unless the Tide could flip some five stars.

But after Griffin, who looks like an Alabama target for DeBoer and his staff in the 2026 class?

Tackle Felix Ojo remains uncommitted. He's the nation's No. 5 overall prospect by 247Sports. The Tide did offer him. But the Mansfield, Texas native is trending toward Texas.

Wide receiver Cederian Morgan, however, is the one to watch for Tide fans. The Alexander City, Alabama native is slowly trekking toward Alabama per multiple outlets. Auburn is still in the picture, per 247Sports. But Morgan hands ‘Bama its first five-star WR for this class. Morgan is scheduled to make his commitment announcement on Wednesday.

Lastly, safety Jireh Edwards is making his decision during Fourth of July week. This five-star is “warm” on Alabama despite a push from Georgia.

Still, Alabama is going scorched earth on the trail. Now jumping to eighth in the recruiting rankings.