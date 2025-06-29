The Texas football program is finally in the hands of QB Arch Manning. Manning will be the starting quarterback for the Longhorns in 2025 and will be one of the biggest stories in college football. He is already taking his game to the next level.

Arch Manning revealed some of the biggest areas of growth he's been working on this offseason.

“Just leadership skills and getting the guys to rally around me and serve them,” Manning said recently at the Manning Passing Academy. “That’s what I’ve been working on this offseason.”

Manning has always been the big story around the team, even when he was a backup behind Quinn Ewers.

Now Manning is excited to finally be the team's starting quarterback headed into the 2025 college football season.

“You’re a little bit behind the scenes,” Manning said. “Talking to guys one-on-one. This year, it’s nice. Full throttle being the guy. Blessed to be in this position.”

The pressure will be on Manning to prove his doubters wrong with a strong 2025 season.

Texas football's Arch Manning drawing “rave reviews” from coaches behind closed doors

Manning may still have his doubters, but he has already proven his worth to his coaching staff.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman wrote in a recent article that Texas football coaches are thrilled with Manning as a prospect.

“Now, Arch is 21, a former top-ranked recruit from New Orleans entering his third season at Texas but first as a starter after patiently waiting behind Quinn Ewers,” Feldman wrote. “He's made two spot starts in his first two seasons, but the Longhorns could largely top preseason polls because of excitement around the 6-foot-4, 225-pound redshirt sophomore. Behind the scenes, Arch has drawn rave reviews from coaches for his football intelligence, athleticism, and make-up.”

Manning played well during his limited playing time in 2024. He logged 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and only two interceptions with a completion percentage of 67.8%. Manning also added 108 rushing yards and four touchdowns, showing that he is much more mobile than his uncles were.

This fall, Manning can finally prove that he is able to live up to his potential.