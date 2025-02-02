Nebraska football is getting some good news. The Cornhuskers are picking up a veteran offensive lineman, per On3. Former Notre Dame starter Rocco Spindler is coming to Lincoln.

Spindler is one of the top three interior offensive linemen available in the portal, per the outlet. He's started 23 games for Notre Dame over the last two seasons. At his position, Spindler could see time at either center, left guard or right guard.

The addition of Spindler is huge for a Nebraska team looking to protect Dylan Raiola next season. Raiola had an up-and-down freshman year in 2024, but helped the Cornhuskers make a bowl game. Nebraska finished the year at 7-6, with a bowl win over Boston College.

Spindler has one year of eligibility left. He played for a Notre Dame team in 2024 that went to the College Football Playoff championship game, where the team lost to Ohio State.

Nebraska football is rebuilding under Matt Rhule

Nebraska football made a bowl game in 2024, for the first time since 2016. Cornhuskers fans are certainly not used to that kind of a drought, as the program used to win national championships when Tom Osborne was at the school.

The coach now is Matt Rhule, who is rebuilding the program back to greatness. Rhule is used to rebuilding college football programs, as he took Temple and Baylor to 10 win seasons. He's now trying to do the same thing at Nebraska football.

Rhule is 12-13 overall in the Big Ten conference, after two years at the school. He's struggling to win games in the Big Ten. The coach has just a 6-12 conference record, after two 3-6 seasons. Rhule must find ways to win more conference games moving forward.

Nebraska struggled to score at times this past season. The team picked up Dana Holgorsen in the middle of the year to call the offense. Holgorsen is known as an offensive guru who was the head coach at West Virginia and Houston. He's expected to return as offensive coordinator in 2025.

It certainly helps to have an offensive lineman like Spindler. Raiola finished the season with 2,595 passing yards, as well as 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Rhule says he wants Raiola to become more familiar with the offense this offseason.

“Before he can make it his team, I think he has to make it his offense. Before he makes it his offense, I think he has to make it his receiving corps,” Rhule said about his quarterback, per On3. “I went to the Supernova game last night, and he’s over there with Heinrich [Haarberg], and they’re sitting courtside, which is great, as long as you’re in the building this morning, throwing, which I know they were.”

Nebraska football starts the 2025 season in August, with a game against Cincinnati.