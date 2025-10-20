Week 8 of the college football season has concluded. Some SEC teams took major victories, while other big-time teams found themselves on upset alert. Two teams are still undefeated in conference play, but six others have just one loss. This has led to some major changes in the 2025 SEC Football Power Rankings.

1. Alabama (-)

Alabama remains at the top of the SEC Power Rankings. They have now won six straight games. Meanwhile, Kalen DeBoer has also donned his black hoodie in six straight games. Alabama faced Tennessee in Week 8 and dominated early. Alabama intercepted a pass for a 99-yard touchdown on the last play of the half. They led by 16 at the end of the first half and went on to win the game 37-20.

It was a fourth straight win over a ranked opponent. They are now 4-0 in conference play and 6-1 overall. Alabama hits the road in Week 9 to face South Carolina.

2. Texas A&M (+1)

Texas A&M is the only undefeated team in the conference, currently at 7-0 and 4-0 in conference play. This past week, the team faced Arkansas. It was a tight game early, but the Aggies built a 38-27 lead by the end of the third quarter. The Razorbacks did not go down without a fight. Arkansas scored with nine seconds left in the game to make it a three-point contest. Texas A&M recovered the onside kick to take the 45-42 victory. The Aggies hit the road to face LSU in Week 9, looking to get their second win over a ranked opponent this year.

3. Georgia (+1)

Georgia also moves up a spot in the SEC Power Rankings, as the Bulldogs have moved to 6-1 and 4-1 in conference play. It was a struggle early, as Ole Miss scored on all three of their first-half drives and led by one going into halftime. The Georgia defensive struggles continued on the first drive, as Ole Miss scored on the second play of the half with a 75-yard pass from Trinidad Chambliss to De'Zhaun Stribling. The Rebels scored on their next possesion as well, making it five drives and five touchdowns.

Georgia's defense took over from there. Ole Miss would manage just 13 yards the rest of the game as Georgia took a comeback victory 43-35. Georgia will be off in Week 9, before facing Florida in Week 10.

4. Ole Miss (-2)

Ole Miss has fallen to 6-1 on the season and 3-1 in conference play. The Rebels have been solid all year, playing both good defense and great offense. They played a strong three quarters against Georgia, scoring touchdowns on their first five possessions. They could not hold on and took their first defeat of the year, falling 43-35

Ole Miss returns to play in Week 9, visiting Oklahoma.

5. Vanderbilt (+3)

Vanderbilt and Diego Pavia are taking college football by storm. After an exciting season in 2024, in which the team upset No. 1 Alabama on the way to a 7-6 season, most thought the story was ending there. It was just the start. Vandy is ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll, the first time as a Top 10 team since 1947. Meanwhile, they are 6-1 and 2-1 in conference play.

Last week, they hosted LSU. After taking a 17-13 lead into the halftime break, Vanderbilt scored touchdowns on both of their third-quarter possessions to lead by ten. The defense took over from there, allowing just three points in the fourth quarter. They walked away with the 31-24 victory. Vanderbilt stays in Nashville this week, hosting Missouri in Week 9.

6. Missouri (+1)

Missouri jumps up one spot in the SEC Power Rankings after defeating Auburn in Week 8. That brings them to 6-1 on the season and 2-1 in SEC play. It was an ugly win over Auburn. The offense struggled in the second half. They gave Auburn the lead, and would be down in the fourth quarter. Still, a touchdown with 5:07 left in the game tied it up.

Missouri was driving to win the game, but Beau Pribula would be intercepted. This would lead to overtime, where once again, Missouri had a chance to win. After a missed field goal by Auburn, Missouri tried one of their own, but missed. In the second overtime, Beau Pribula made up for the earlier mistake, running in a touchdown. The defense then held on to win the game 23-17. Missouri visits Vanderbilt in Week 9.

7. Tennessee (-1)

Tennessee drops a spot in the SEC Power Rankings this week after taking a Week 8 loss. They are now 5-2 on the year, and 2-2 in conference play. The first loss of the year was in overtime against Georgia, but Tennessee would not keep it as close against Alabama. The Crimson Tide dominated the first half, capped off by a defensive score. The Volunteers could not find their way back into the game, falling 37-20.

They will get a chance to rebound in Week 9, visiting Kentucky.

8. Oklahoma (+2)

Oklahoma rebounded from its first loss of the year, facing South Carolina on the road in Week 8. The Sooners drove the field to score on the first drive of the game, and then scored early in the second quarter as well. Still, they led by just seven at the end of the first half. The offense struggled from there, as John Mateer threw for just 150 yards. The defense stepped up, though, as Oklahoma went on to win the game 26-7.

Oklahoma is now 6-1 on the season and 2-1 in conference play. They have a difficult test next week as they will host Ole Miss in Week 9.

9. LSU (-4)

LSU took a major drop in the SEC Power Rankings heading into Week 9. They are coming off their second loss of the season, sitting 5-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play. The offense did put up the most points against an FBS opponent of the year, scoring 24 points against Vanderbilt. LSU scored 56 agaisnt Southeastern Louisiana, but the previous high against an FBS team was 23 against Louisiana Tech.

Regardless, the defense also gave up the most points they have given up all year. LSU allowed Vanderbilt to score 31 points in a 31-24 loss. The team has given up more than ten points just twice this year, both resulting in losses. Now, the Tigers hope the defense can return to form in Week 9 as they host Texas A&M.

10. Texas (-1)

The Longhorns drop a spot in the Power Rankings, despite moving to 5-2 on the season with a 2-1 conference record. Texas looked bad in the game against Kentucky. Arch Manning threw for just 132 yards, as the offense managed just 179 yards of offense. The defense gave up 395 yards to Kentucky, but the team managed to still get a 16-13 victory in overtime. Texas visits Mississippi State next week.

11. Florida (-)

A win was not enough to save Billy Napier, as he has been fired by Florida. Florida faced Mississippi State in Week 8 and needed a late defensive stand to hold onto the game. Mississippi State was down nine, but made the comeback. The Bulldogs drove into field goal range to get the win. Blake Shapen threw an interception, and Florida got the 23-21 win. They are now 3-4 on the year and 2-2 in conference play. Florida is off in Week 9.

12. Mississippi State (-)

Expectations were low for Mississippi State this year, but they are 4-3 on the year. Still, they are 0-3 in conference play. They had the chance to win against Florida, but play-calling hurt them. On second down at the Florida 29 with 21 seconds left, they decided to pass when they just needed a field goal to win. The pass was intercepted at Mississippi State lost 23-21 to Florida. Mississippi State hosts Texas in Week 9.

13. Auburn (-)

Hugh Freeze could be the next SEC coach to be fired, as Auburn dropped to 3-4 and 0-4 in conference play. Still, losses by other teams keep them at 13th. Auburn had every chance to beat Missouri and get its first conference win of the year. Regardless, a turnover and three missed field goals doomed them as they fell 23-17 in double overtime. Auburn hosts Missouri in Week 10.

14. Arkansas (-)

The latest Bobby Petrino era is now off to a 0-2 start. Like Auburn, Arkansas had the chance to get a win and a major upset. While the offense scored three touchdowns in the second half, the comeback started too late. They fell 45-42 to Texas A&M, losing their fifth straight. Arkansas visits Auburn in Week 10.

15. Kentucky (+1)

Kentucky almost pulled a major upset. The Wildcats faced Texas and were the better team overall. They outgained the Longhorns by over 200 yards. Regardless, Kentucky struggled to find points. They missed a long field goal at the end of the first half. In overtime, the first play got them to the Texas 3-yard line. They ran the ball four times and turned it over on downs. Texas hit a field goal to win the game 16-13. Kentucky now visits Tennessee in Week 10.

16. South Carolina (-1)

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has called this job his dream job. The dream is turning into a nightmare quickly, after dropping to 3-4 and 1-4 in conference play. The nightmare could get worse in Week 9, as they host Alabama.