Davante Adams enjoyed his time in London, having a dominant performance in the Los Angeles Rams' 35-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the matchup, the Rams had a 4-2 record. They were coming off a close loss to the San Francisco 49ers before bouncing back with a solid road win over the Baltimore Ravens in their last two games.

Adams has been adapting well in his first season at Los Angeles. While Puka Nacua has dominated the spotlight as the top receiver, Adams continues to produce at a high level as the second option.

This week was different as Nacua sat out of the Jaguars' matchup due to injury. It opened up the doors for Adams to dominate as the main target, making five catches for 35 yards and three touchdowns.

He reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Adam Grosbard. He thanked the London fans for enjoying his performance while he built his connection in the United Kingdom.

“I feel like I’m connected with the country, the people now,” Adams said.

How Davante Adams, Rams played against Jaguars

Article Continues Below

Davante Adams enjoyed his hat trick of three touchdowns as the Rams tore up the Jaguars from start to finish.

Los Angeles cruised in both areas of the game. They built a strong 21-0 lead at halftime while keeping Jacksonville silent until they finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.

Matthew Stafford was active with his passing, torching the Jaguars' defense with every chance he got. He completed 21 passes out of 33 attempts for 182 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyren Williams had a decent performance with 12 carries for 54 yards while making two catches for 11 yards. Aside from Adams, Colby Parkinson was productive with three receptions for 47 yards. Terrace Ferguson caught a 31-yard touchdown pass, Tyler Higbee had three receptions for 19 yards, while Konata Mumpfield recorded a five-yard touchdown catch.

The Rams will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they host the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET.