As the Florida football program fired head coach Billy Napier after a disappointing stint, it appears that the fanbase thought this announcement was inevitable due to the lackluster results. Despite the Florida football team beating Mississippi State on Saturday, the program decided to let go of Napier, with athletic director Scott Stricklin making a promise to the fans.

Stricklin would release a statement after the announcement was made regarding Napier's firing, giving slight insight into the upcoming search for the new head coach. He would mention how the goal will be to hire an “elite football coach” who plays within the standards the school sets for itself.

“The search will focus on the hiring of an elite football coach who will embody the standard we have at the University of Florida, and we will continue to provide all of the necessary resources for that coach, his staff, and the players to be successful,” Stricklin wrote.

Before laying out his intentions, Stricklin would also explain how he met with Napier on Sunday and informed him of the decision while thanking the coach for his time with the program.

“Today I met with Coach Napier and informed him that a change in leadership of our football program would best serve the interests of the University of Florida,” Stricklin wrote.

“I want to sincerely thank Billy and his family for their tireless commitment to the Florida Gators,” Stricklin continued. “Billy built a tremendous culture of accountability and growth among the young men he led each day. His organized and detailed approach had a meaningful impact across all levels of our program.”

Florida football's Scott Stricklin on the timing of Billy Napier's firing

While there will be theories on a replacement for the next Florida football head coach after Napier, Stricklin will look for a person who can give them enough results to build a future. He would say that college football is a “results-driven business,” while speaking of the timing of the news.

“Making this decision during the open date provides our team valuable time to regroup, refocus, and prepare,” Stricklin wrote. “The timing also allows us to conduct a thoughtful, thorough, and well-informed search for our next head coach. We remain fully committed to utilizing every resource available to identify the right leader to guide Gators Football into the future.”

The Gators next face the Georgia Bulldogs next Saturday.