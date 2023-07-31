College football training camps are yet to start but drama is already in the conferences from left to right. The Big Ten conference seems to be at the receiving end of most of them. After Northwestern football endured their Pat Fitzgerald debacle, Matt Rhule and Nebraska football were the next in line. Bob Wager, the Cornhuskers tight end coach, had officially tendered his resignation and departed from the team.

His stint with Nebraska football was not at all lengthy by any means. However, Matt Rhule's coaching staff takes a huge hit as they scour for a new tight end coach before training camps start in the coming weeks. The former member of the Cornhuskers' coaching staff bid farewell to the squad. Coach Rhule did not forget to give his props to the former assistant, via Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.

“Not a lot of men would have handled it the way he did. I don’t judge people by their tough moments or worst moments. I always judge them by how they respond,” he said.

This comes after Bob Wager was stopped in the middle of Pinnacle Arena Drive and Q Street. He was then ticketed with a ‘driving under the influence' fine. An open alcohol container and refusing the initial chemical test also made the case worse. His decision-making made him step down from the team immediately as he did see himself fit enough to lead their squad of young talent.

Who will replace Wager as the new tight-end coach before training camp starts?