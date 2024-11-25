Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule and his Cornhuskers team are on the right track after years of disappointment, and he's promised them even more after ending the team's bowl drought.

“The cloud that kind of hangs over everything, it's gone,” Rhule said of snapping the unfortunate streak in an ESPN article following the game's end. “This will be the last time we ever celebrate six wins.”

And it should be noted that Nebraska football had one of the most unfortunate bowl droughts in the nation, with Saturday marking a significant event. The Cornhuskers' time spent without making a bowl game was the longest time period of the nature among power-conference teams. It was also their personal program worst since several decades ago, spanning between 1955 and 1961.

That was ended on Saturday with the team's dominant, 44-25 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. Quarterback Dylan Raiola, who has caught a lot of attention early, certainly garnered some praise with that standout performance in the victory. The signal-caller was 28-for-38 passing for 293 yards and a touchdown, nearly crossing the century mark three times over with a 73 percent completion rate through the air.

While Nebraska football put on a strong performance in its own right, Wisconsin also suffered some self-inflicted wounds.

“I don't have any excuses,” Fickell said in his postgame press conference. “We didn't play complementary football the way we have to on the road. It snowballed. We played really, really poor, especially tackling in the second half. We've got to challenge ourselves, look real deep in a short week and find out who's with us and who's willing to lay it all out on the line for these seniors coming up.”

Nebraska will aim to finish out the regular-season schedule on a high note as they face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Kinnick Stadium.