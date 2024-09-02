One of the biggest college football games of week two will take place in Lincoln, Nebraska this week as Nebraska football and Colorado football will go to battle. The Cornhuskers and Buffaloes both won their week one games, and each will hope to improve to 2-0 this Saturday. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is looking forward to the matchup.

One of the best parts of college football is rivalries, and these two teams do not like each other. Nebraska football and Colorado are big rivals, and Rhule thinks that games like this are great for everyone involved.

“My wife and I, we went skiing this year in Beaver Creek, and just we were – kind of set the kids up, and we met some friends, and we're sitting down, hanging out, and this young lady walked up to me and said, ‘are you coach Rhule from the Huskers? And I was like, ‘oh, that must be a Husker fan.' I said, yeah, and she said something to me, I can't repeat out loud, and her boyfriend's like, ‘oh, sorry, coach.' I was like ‘hey, this is, this is what's great about college football, right?' This is, we love rivalries,” Rhule said, according to a post from Big Ten Network. “We love all of that. So this is a long established rivalry, and I think it's great for the game. I think it's great for us. It's great for our university. You know, people all across the country are going to tune in this week to see this football game, and they'll see our fan base. They'll see the class with which we play. They'll see good teams compete. They'll see our campus. You have enough games like this, and new applications start to go up, and admission start to go up, and good things start to happen.”

Both teams will be tested this weekend

This is a big test for Nebraska football, and it is a big test for Colorado football. Both of these teams have struggled in recent years and they are hoping for big 2024 seasons. We are going to find out a lot about both of these teams this weekend.

“I just look at this as, like, a really good football test for two teams, two teams that have plans on being good, teams that want to be relevant at the end of the year, that, know they're going to play us, we're going to play them,” Matt Rhule continued. “And, like, we're not even in the same conference. So while I know it matters to people, it matters to us and it matters to them, we're going to see where we are, and so I'm going to try. I'm just trying to get the football right, and nothing else. Like I'm not going to not wear black this week, or like, I'm not going to not say their name. I mean, I'm worried about our team. Like, literally, are we going to operate on third down? Are we going to play good football?”

Nebraska and Colorado will kick off from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln at 7:30 ET on Saturday night. The game will be airing on NBC, and the Cornhuskers are currently favored by seven points.