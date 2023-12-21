Dylan Raiola knew that coming to Nebraska football was the right move.

The Nebraska football team finished the season 5-7 in year one of the Matt Rhule era and the team missed a bowl game yet again, but there is a lot of optimism among Cornhuskers fans. One reason for the optimism is the fact that Nebraska is recruiting much better than a team that just went 5-7, and the Cornhuskers will now have the best quarterback in the country coming in next year. There is hope in Lincoln.

Wednesday was National Signing Day, and after its conclusion, Nebraska football has the #19 2024 recruiting class in the country, and the #6 recruiting class in Big Ten, according to 247 Sports. One of the best prospects in this class just flipped his commitment from Georgia football over to the Cornhuskers, and that prospect is five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Dylan Raiola is the #2 overall player in the 2024 class, the #1 QB in the class and the top player in the state of Georgia. He currently attends Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Raiola was originally committed to stay home and play for the Bulldogs in college, but he recently flipped over to Nebraska. Here is what he told Matt Rhule when he decided to flip.

“Hey coach,” Raiola told Rhule, according to an article from The Athletic. “My heart keeps telling me to come to Nebraska.”

Rhule was obviously extremely excited to hear this from Raiola, but he wanted to make sure that he was making the best decision for the future.

“Make sure you’re serious about this,” Rhule said in response.

“My life has greater purpose than just being the top recruit,” Raiola told him. “I know what Nebraska means to my family. I know what it’s meant to me. I’d like to come there.”

And that was the moment that Raiola became a Cornhusker. He is coming to Nebraska.

A big factor in Raiola's decision was family. His uncle, Donovan Raiola, is currently the offensive coordinator for the Cornhuskers. Nebraska football truly does run in the family, and now Dylan Raiola is also part of the program.

This could not be a bigger pickup for Rhule and Nebraska. The QB position was one that the Cornhuskers struggled with this season, and they now could have their QB of the future. It will obviously take some time for Raiola to adjust to life at a Big Ten school, but he should end up being a terrific college QB, and he can lead Nebraska to great things. First thing is first for the Cornhuskers, however, they need to just get to a bowl game next year.